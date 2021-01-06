Is there anything more pleasing than rewatching an old TV show or film, only to find a mega-famous celebrity staring back at you through the screen? We thought not. With this in mind, we’ve gathered up the unexpected celebrity cameos that always surprise and delight us. And, yes, we’ve included all three of those ‘OMG’ Bridgerton reveals. Enjoy! Brie Larson – Scott Pilgrim vs. The World You might know her best as Captain Marvel, or even for her Academy Award-winning performance in 2015 film, Room – but Brie Larson was Envy Adams first.

As in, yes, Scott Pilgrim’s phenomenally beautiful and talented pop star ex-girlfriend. And as in, yes, the one who sang this absolute banger:

Excuse us a moment, just off to add Larson’s Black Sheep to our 2021 Spotify playlist… RuPaul – Sabrina The Teenage Witch The host and creator of the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race 100% appeared in Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Starring in just one episode of the popular 90s series, RuPaul played the dual role of a witch judge and a hairdresser. And they taught Sabrina a valuable lesson in the process, too.

All together now? Sickening. Regé-Jean Page – Harry Potter People on social media are losing their minds over the fact that Regé-Jean Page (aka Bridgerton’s Simon Basset, aka the Duke of Hastings, aka the man many have been drooling over since the series first dropped on Netflix) is also part of the Harry Potter universe. “REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AKA THE DUKE OF HASTINGS AKA SIMON BASSET IS IN HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS,” tweeted @KhadidjaGaniou excitedly. Then, because this Twitter user has got all of our backs, she added: “He can be seen at the wedding next to Hermione when Kingsley sends his Patronus.” And then, because she’s an absolute legend, @KhadidjaGaniou posted a clip of the moment, too.

Check it out:

We’re incredibly glad the Death Eaters didn’t get their mitts on him, to be honest… Freddie Stroma – Harry Potter We’ve no doubt that die-hard Potter fans will also have realised Bridgerton’s Prince Friederich (Freddie Stroma) is also a Harry Potter alum. That’s right, folks: he played Cormac McLaggen in 2009’s Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince, reprising his role later in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows. Which means, yeah, he’s had dealings with the Duke of Hastings before.

Magical stuff. Ruth Gemmell – Tracy Beaker Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, no doubt caused you to scratch your head and wonder where you’d seen her before.

It seems Tracy Beaker was telling the truth: her mum really was a famous actress after all! Catherine O’Hara – Home Alone Catherine O’Hara is the Emmy award-winner who has kept us in stitches as Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek. But she’s also given us outstanding performances as Delia in Beetlejuice, Sally in The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Kevin’s mum in the Home Alone movies, too.

It’s this last one that’s really taken people by surprise on social media of late, with a bevy of tweets from people pronouncing that they’re both “shooketh” and “today years old when I learned Moira Rose was the mum in Home Alone.”

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 28 must-watch series coming to our screens

Honestly, though, go watch her in Beetlejuice. Delia is essentially a prototype Moira Rose, and she’s utterly delightful to watch! Keke Palmer – Grey’s Anatomy Much like Millie Bobby Brown and Elisabeth Moss, Keke Palmer appeared on Grey’s Anatomy way back when. As Sheryl, she wanted to join a clinical trial because she needed a heart transplant. Desperately. Too bad, then, that she was turned away, with doctors telling her she was “too old” for the trial.

The shock caused her to go into labour prematurely, and… well, the rest is Grey’s Anatomy history. Lady Gaga – The Sopranos “Love is like a brick. You can build a house, or you can sink a dead body,” tweeted Lady Gaga back in 2010. With this quote burning in our minds, it’s not all that surprising, then, that Stefani Germanotta first cut her acting teeth in a 2001 episode of mafia drama The Sopranos. That’s right: in her cameo role, a 15-year-old Gaga does her utmost best to help Tony Soprano’s son A.J. get into some trouble at the school pool. Check it out:

She’s just revelling in all of that chlorinated water and carnage, isn’t she? Idris Elba – Family Affairs Forget Cats for a moment, OK? Because, whether he’s starring in Luther, The Office US, or The Wire, there’s something about Idris Elba that leaves us feeling shaken and stirred – which goes some way towards explaining why there’s long been a campaign to have the actor replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. In Channel 5’s Family Affairs, though, he’s Tim Webster. And, as Tim, our beloved Elba dresses in canary-yellow T-shirts, knocks back pints with Duncan at the local boozer, and gets friend-zoned like nobody’s business.

Ouch. Gwyneth Paltrow – Hook Gwyneth Paltrow nabbed the role of breathy teenager Wendy Moira Angela Darling in (her godfather) Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of Hook. Jump to 1:00 if you want to remind yourself of her big moment:

Fun fact: Spielberg handpicked Paltrow for the role himself. It’s quite possible the fact he’s her godfather may have had something to do with it, though… Ryan Gosling – Are You Afraid Of The Dark? Somewhere in between The Mickey Mouse Club and The Notebook, Ryan Gosling appeared in seminal Nickelodeon horror anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark. If you’re keen to track down his fresh-faced performance, you need the 1995 episode “The Tale of Station 109.1.”

In it, Gosling plays Jamie Leary, a flannel-obsessed schoolboy whose younger brother, Chris, is constantly talking and thinking about death. As you do. Cue Jamie locking Chris in a hearse and leaving him there in a bid to get his mind of all things morbid. Which, naturally, doesn’t work. Gabrielle Union – Sister Sister If you, like us, binge-watched Sister Sister in its entirety when it dropped on Netflix recently, you’ll no doubt have clocked that Gabrielle Union guest stars in a handful of episodes in seasons four and five.

That’s right: she’s the same girl who, in one breakout episode, is revealed to be (gasp!) a shoplifter. Bradley Cooper – Sex And The City Bradley Cooper was, once upon a time, just another of Carrie Bradshaw’s love interests in Sex And The City. “His name was Jake,” she told us. “He was everything I was looking for that night. Single, straight… and a smoker.” You can find his clip on YouTube if you’re interested. Winona Ryder – Friends Stranger Things’ Winona Ryder was a big Hollywood star back in the 90s, so it’s perhaps inevitable that she appeared in an episode of Friends.

Yup, she’s the sorority sister who fell hard for Rachel Green. So hard, in fact, that she spent much of her adult life dreaming about the night they kissed as coconut-clad teens. Lucy Liu – ER Lucy Liu is an indisputable icon and a legend. Way before even Charlie’s Angels, though, she played single mother Mei-Sun Leow in three episodes of ER – and you better believe she gave a truly devastating performance. Check it out:

We’d have given her a handful of awards just for those few minutes of raw emotion, to be honest. Millie Bobby Brown – Modern Family We know her best as demogorgon-battling Elle in Stranger Things. But, before that, Millie Bobby Brown was just the little girl who had her bike stolen by Manny in Modern Family. Case in point:

He’s lucky she hadn’t developed any psychokinetic powers just yet, eh? Chris Pratt – The O.C. From Guardians Of The Galaxy to Jurassic World, there’s no getting away from the fact that Chris Pratt is a big-time movie star. And, while you probably already know that he first made his name in NBC’s sitcom Parks & Recreation, did you spot his ‘before I was famous’ cameo in The O.C.?

That’s right, he’s Che! Che, who’s almost constantly nude, constantly strumming a guitar, and constantly making Seth uncomfortable. Epic. Miley Cyrus – Big Fish In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, Miley Cyrus appeared in Tim Burton’s Big Fish. Check it out:

Tiffany Haddish – That’s So Raven Before she wowed us in Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish played a clock-watching museum tour guide on That’s So Raven.

“It’s the balance of nature, the circle of life, and the end of my shift,” is an excellent way to sign off a day’s work, in our opinion. Embeth Davidtz – Bridget Jones’s Diary We fell in love with Embeth Davidtz as the kind and gentle Miss Honey in the 1996 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Matilda. Just a few years later, though, she stepped into the shoes of Natasha in Bridget Jones’s Diary, prompting pretty much everyone watching to fall in hate with her immediately.

Pam Ferris – Gavin And Stacey It’s also worth noting that Davidtz’s Matilda co-star, Pam Ferris (yes, the fearsome Agatha Trunchbull herself), starred as Smithy’s mum in Gavin And Stacey. Don’t believe us? See for yourselves:

Emma Stone – Malcolm In The Middle In 2007, Emma Stone appeared in one episode of Malcolm In The Middle as Diane, one of the girls who’s been bullying Reese. Cue Lois taking it upon herself to avenge her son, resulting in this glorious scene, in which she tears the heads off Diane’s dolls and hides them in her locker for her to find. You’ll need to fast forward to 1:09 to see it in all its glory.

Orlando Bloom – Midsomer Murders Long before Lord Of The Rings and Pirates Of The Caribbean (and his marriage to Katy Perry), Orlando Bloom was a fresh-faced local thief in Midsomer Murders. And… yeah, his fleeting stint on the show did not end happily.

You just don’t expect to see someone like Bloom run through with a pitchfork now, do you?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy