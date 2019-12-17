Whether you’re a board game expert or a complete beginner, there’s something special about gathering a group of friends or family members together to play a game at Christmas. There will, of course, be the inevitable squabbles and rows (watch out for the bad loser in your friendship group), but at the end of the day, playing board games is a great way to spend time with your loved ones.

And according to new research, playing board games may actually be good for our wellbeing. Besides the fact that playing board games forces us to spend time away from our phones and have actual face-to-face interactions, a new study has found that engaging with these types of games can improve our brain health and cognitive functioning.