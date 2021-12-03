These are officially the best first date ideas inspired by movies and TV shows
From an Ikea trip in 500 Days Of Summer, to the rowing boat scene in The Notebook, these are the top first date ideas inspired by TV shows and movies.
First date ideas are always a minefield. Do you opt for dinner and drinks? Go for a stroll in the park? Or throw caution to the wind with a one-of-a-kind experience? Whichever one you choose, you want to make sure you’re happy, relaxed and that your date remembers you, bagging you that all-important second meeting.
If you really want to get creative, though, you could recreate a fun date from one of your favourite movies or TV shows. Isn’t that a bit OTT, I hear you say? Well, possibly. But the dating times are strange indeed, and according to a new survey, it could actually boost your chances of success.
Enter Pom, a dating app that matches people based on their emotional connection to music, who conducted a study of 50 single Brits to find out which first dates inspired by famous onscreen scenes would be most likely to result in success.
After attending the first dates, the single participants were asked to rate their overall experience and if they would go on a second date following the initial one. Suffice to say, the results were pretty intriguing…
The top spot was taken by the IKEA trip in cult classic 500 Days of Summer, in which Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and Summer (Zooey Deschanel) visit the Swedish furniture company. 82% of participants who recreated the date rated it the most ‘fun’ out of the 20 tested, with 95% stating they would go on a second date afterwards.
That was closely followed by the cookery class in Hitch, the scavenger hunt in Parks and Recreation, and the famous rowing boat trip from fan favourite The Notebook.
Dinner dates, however, ranked lower than more adventurous experiences. The Italian dinner date inspired by Lady And The Tramp’s spaghetti-sharing scene was voted as the least enjoyable date out of the 20, as most singletons (73%) said it was ‘boring’.
In fact, nine out of ten (91%) participants confirmed that dates that involved a physical activity were the best for ‘breaking the ice’, with two thirds (67%) of those confirming that these dates were the most enjoyable.
Check out the top 10 TV and movie-inspired dates below:
1. IKEA trip - as seen in 500 Days of Summer
2. Cookery class - as seen in Hitch
3. Scavenger hunt - as seen in Parks And Recreation
4. Rowing boat trip - as seen in The Notebook
5. Dating in the dark (visiting a blind restaurant) - as seen in About Time
6. Nightclubbing - as seen in Gavin and Stacey
7. Paintballing - as seen in 10 Things I Hate About You
8. Drinks at the pub - as seen in The Holiday
9. Watching live sport - as seen in The Break-Up
10. Karaoke - as seen in High School Musical
