The fact that Britain recorded its hottest day since records began today (Tuesday 19 July) with the Met Office saying temperatures hit a high of 40.2°C at London Heathrow in south England is really no laughing matter, and we hope this might be the catalyst to make the government sit up and start taking climate change seriously.

But for those of us who don’t run the country or manage multi-million pound corporations, we’ve mostly been holed up at home with the curtains drawn and only a desk fan to keep us cool on this blisteringly hot day, and humour has at least been a bit of a balm to soothe our sweaty souls.