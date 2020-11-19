Us Irish are a fairly sound bunch most of the time, but there are a few things that get on our nerves – people who have never been to Ireland giving you a history lesson about the Famine is one, and doing terrible Irish accents (NB: no native of the island has ever said “top of the morning to you” and no one ever will) is another.

The latter became a hot topic once again lately when the trailer for a new film, Wild Mountain Thyme was released, with all of the cast doing a disservice to the nuanced accents of our land. The movie adds to the growing list of terrible Oirish films that butchered the medium and the accent (Far and Away, P.S I Love You, Leap Year…)

It’s a shame that tripe like Wild Mountain Thyme gets so much attention because really for a small island we’ve actually produced some cinematic crackers. So to right the wrongs of all the bad Irish movies, I’ve chosen some of my favourites for you to enjoy now.

Oh, and a note to Hollywood: stop making all this terrible paddywhackery ‘faith and begoorah’ nonsense or we will unleash our deadliest weapon…we will send you Jedward.