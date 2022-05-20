The 90s are back so why not revisit one of Ireland’s best ever exports (we also gave you Guinness and Thin Lizzy so yes, you’re very welcome) – Father Ted. Starring the eponymous Father Ted Crilly (played by the dearly missed Dermot Morgan), it might be almost three decades old but the humour holds up. And there’s a lot more too it than “Would you like a cup of tea, father?” (Pauline McGlynn’s iconic line) and Father Jack’s favourite refrain of “Drink! Feck! Girls! Arse!” – in fact Father Ted offers a searing satire of the Catholic church and its clergy as well as some of the most beautifully comic lines of all time (“The money was just resting in my account”). If you never did it the first time round it’s well worth a watch. And keep an eye out for the inimitable Graham Norton as the innocent young priest Noel Furlong in a fan favourite episode. Forget Love Island, get into Craggy Island!

Watch Father Ted on 40d