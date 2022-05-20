6 of the best Irish TV comedy series to watch now if you are heartbroken over Derry Girls ending
From the brilliant Irish comic minds of Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Brian Gleeson and more, here are the best Irish comedies to make you laugh.
Derry Girls is over, and even though we did get treated to a super special 45-minute bonus episode on Wednesday, that’s really it for Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and James now. It was glorious while it lasted but if the show’s short three series run has you down in the dumps, fear not. For there are easily half a dozen other brilliant Irish TV comedy series to enjoy. From the patron saint of Irish comedy Sharon Horgan’s delicious debut Pulling to unmatched classic episodes of Father Ted, get stuck in and be sad no more. Ready? Ar fheabhas! (that’s excellent in Irish btw).
Pulling
All bow to the Queen of Irish comedy! Sharon Horgan should be canonised for her tireless efforts to make us all laugh. She did it in the hilarious and honest Catastrophe, and again in the brilliantly chaotic Motherland, but the OG’s finest work was actually her first. The now cult BBC Three series stars Sharon as Donna; Tanya Franks, who gives a truly gifted comic performance as reckless redhead Karen; Rebekah Staton as Louise; and Cavan Clerkin as Donna’s put-upon ex, Karl. Pulling has crass humour, ingenious characters and is crammed with one-liners. It’s cruel we only got two seasons but sometimes short is sweet when it comes to comedy perfection.
This Way Up
As a country we couldn’t be prouder of Aisling Bea’s success – just look at her killing stand up, winning awards, bagging big starring roles and owning it on comedy panel shows. But her own passion project is her best work. This Way Up is painfully honest, well observed, hysterically funny, tender at times, razor sharp at others. It stars comedian Bea (who can both act serious and seriously act) and Sharon (the Pope better be reading this) Horgan as her more together big sister. You’ll eat it up.
Frank of Ireland
Gloriously glum, and utterly odd – like your favourite old fella down the local pub is Frank Of Ireland. A bit like Ireland itself – this hidden gem should be on everyone’s list. Created by and starring Brian Gleeson as the antihero Frank, and Domhnall Gleeson (having a superstar actor for a brother comes in handy) as Doofus, it’s been described as a “x-rated Dumb And Dumber” but Frank of Ireland is actually wonderfully smart. Brian might be the son of famous actor Brendan (I implore everyone I meet to watch The Guard – it’s one of the most perfect Irish movies ever made and hysterically funny), but Frank Of Ireland doesn’t need a famous father to make it complete. It’s a truly delightful, highly original and cry-till-it-hurts funny thing all on its own. Oh and by the way Sharon Horgan executive produced.
Father Ted
The 90s are back so why not revisit one of Ireland’s best ever exports (we also gave you Guinness and Thin Lizzy so yes, you’re very welcome) – Father Ted. Starring the eponymous Father Ted Crilly (played by the dearly missed Dermot Morgan), it might be almost three decades old but the humour holds up. And there’s a lot more too it than “Would you like a cup of tea, father?” (Pauline McGlynn’s iconic line) and Father Jack’s favourite refrain of “Drink! Feck! Girls! Arse!” – in fact Father Ted offers a searing satire of the Catholic church and its clergy as well as some of the most beautifully comic lines of all time (“The money was just resting in my account”). If you never did it the first time round it’s well worth a watch. And keep an eye out for the inimitable Graham Norton as the innocent young priest Noel Furlong in a fan favourite episode. Forget Love Island, get into Craggy Island!
The Young Offenders
Based on homegrown talent Peter Foott’s hit film of the same name, this delightful and much loved series follows the escapades of Conor MacSweeney (Alex Murphy) and Jock O’Keeffe (Chris Walley). Two more likable characters you couldn’t meet, and the supporting cast is equally brilliant (special shout out to Dominic MacHale who plays the hapless Sergeant Tony Healy and Conor’s eye-rolling mammy Mairead played by Hilary Rose). This one proves Irish comedy is best when it’s made for us, by us. Full of quintessential Cork slang and humour and, as we’d say in Cork, pure class like.
Moone Boy
Chris O’Dowd brings his childhood to life in this nostalgic (but never nauseating) family comedy. Set in Boyle in 1989, 11-year-old Martin Moone has a somewhat unusual (i.e. imaginary) friend. There’s a huge helping of warmth and wit here and it features a royal line up of Irish comedy including the immaculate Deirdre O’Kane, Peter MacDonald and of course the excellent and effortlessly funny O’Dowd himself. Another gorgeous Irish gem that gave us three seasons.
Images: courtesy of Channel 4, Sky