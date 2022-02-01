It’s the start of February, which means it’s now officially LGBT History Month – an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people and the impact they have on the world. Every year, the LGBTQ+ community come together to remember those who helped change things for the better, celebrate current progress made towards equality, and reflect on persisting injustices faced by people across the world for their sexual identity or gender orientation.

Needless to say, the TV shows, films, podcasts and books that enrich our everyday lives also play a huge role in giving a voice to those who have historically been underrepresented. Slowly but surely, queer culture is coming into the mainstream, and the representation is all kinds of creative, joyful and unique.