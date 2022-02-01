LGBT+ History Month: all the best queer TV shows to watch in February 2022
From a joyous cross-cultural iteration of Drag Race to the final explosive season of Killing Eve, ring in the start of LGBT+ History Month with these unmissable queer TV shows.
It’s the start of February, which means it’s now officially LGBT History Month – an annual celebration of LGBTQ+ people and the impact they have on the world. Every year, the LGBTQ+ community come together to remember those who helped change things for the better, celebrate current progress made towards equality, and reflect on persisting injustices faced by people across the world for their sexual identity or gender orientation.
Needless to say, the TV shows, films, podcasts and books that enrich our everyday lives also play a huge role in giving a voice to those who have historically been underrepresented. Slowly but surely, queer culture is coming into the mainstream, and the representation is all kinds of creative, joyful and unique.
Happily, 2022 is also shaping up to be an excellent year for queer content. And so, if you’re on the lookout for a new series to get stuck into, we’ve compiled a roundup of some of the best TV shows to watch right now. From a joyous cross-cultural iteration of Drag Race to the final explosive season of Killing Eve, scroll ahead for five genuinely brilliant shows to keep you entertained all month long.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World
13 years ago, a new LGBTQ+ series hosted by RuPaul Charles aired on TV. What started as a virtually unknown drag queen reality competition show has now grown into a million dollar franchise, and today, Mama Ru is back in business with the first international all-star variation.
This time around, Drag Race UK Vs The World sees nine alumni from the franchise’s Canada, Holland, Thailand and US editions competing to be ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’. Not only can fans look forward to seeing the return of Drag Race UK season one favourites Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole, but the judging panel also has several starry delights in store, including the likes of Clara Amfo, Jade Thirwall and Mel C who will join the regular UK judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. But who will sashay their way to victory?
Drag Race UK Vs The World airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on 1 February
Euphoria
After a two year wait, HBO’s Emmy Award-winning series Euphoria has returned with its highly anticipated second season, and with it, the ever-complicated relationship between Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer), aka Team Rules.
If you’re eager to know what the pair are up to this season, we feel duty-bound to inform you that episode four contains a truly beautiful montage celebrating their relationship by reenacting some of the most well-known pop culture romances. We’re talking the pottery wheel moment in Ghost, the ship embrace in Titanic and the iconic scene from Brokeback Mountain where the cowboys sleep together for the first time in a tent. It’s truly the queer energy we need in 2022.
The first four episodes of Euphoria season 2 are available to watch now on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, with new episodes released weekly
Killing Eve season 4
Enemies, lovers, enemies… lovers? Psychotic but loveable Russian assassin Villanelle and British intelligence agent Eve Polastri are back on our screens at the end of the month in the fourth instalment of the BBC’s smash hit series Killing Eve, and this time, the pair’s distinctly queer cat-and-mouse game is finally coming to an end.
At the end of the third season, the pair’s intense, unconventional chemistry peaked as they parted ways ever so reluctantly on London’s Tower Bridge. These two are like magnets, though, so we can safely assume that it won’t be long before they make it their mission to track each other down.
Killing Eve season 4 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 20 February
This Is Going To Hurt
Early this month, much-loved actor Ben Whishaw, aka James Bond’s Q, will star in the BBC’s adaptation of Adam Kay’s bestselling medical tell-all, This Is Going To Hurt.
Based on Kay’s real-life experiences on the NHS frontline, the dark comedy stars Whishaw as a junior doctor, Adam, working on a chaotic gynaecology and obstetrics ward. Not only is he fighting off bodily fluids during gruelling 97-hour weeks, but he’s also grappling with the ongoing effects of coming out, while his personal life hangs by a thread.
“It’s an honest, hilarious, heartbreaking look at the great institution and the army of unsung heroes who work there under the most stressful conditions,” Whishaw said in a statement. “The Covid-19 crisis has now shed even more light on their great work and underlines the necessity to support the NHS and its workers.”
This Is Going To Hurt airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 8 February
And Just Like That…
Look, we couldn’t possibly compile an LGBTQ+ roundup without mentioning one of the biggest queer storylines in recent times. In HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival And Just Like That, Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) has had a pivotal queer awakening and embarked on a new romance with the queer, non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). And, aside from Miranda’s horny teenage son Brady, she’s actually the only person who’s brought sex to this reboot – isn’t that a turn-up for the books?
Now, after nine colourful weeks, the season finale is upon us. After clarifying the status of their relationship in last week’s episode, will the pair make a deeper commitment to one another? Judging by the trailer, the answer is tipping towards yes. Make no mistakes: the romcom ride ain’t over yet.
And Just Like That… is available to watch now on Sky and Now TV.
Images: BBC; Sky; HBO Max