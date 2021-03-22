April is basically in the building, which means we have an abundance of new films and TV shows coming to Netflix. Thunder Force, starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, promises to inject some much-needed fun into the superhero genre. Sarah Paulson’s dark psychological thriller, Run, though, promises to send shivers down your spine throughout its tidy 90-minute runtime. True crime fans will definitely want to check out This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist, while Worn Stories promises to be a joyful docuseries about the relationships people have with their clothes. And Shadow And Bone just looks… well, it looks like it might be the best fantasy series since Game Of Thrones. Maybe even better than game Of Thrones, actually.

You may also like Netflix’s Shadow And Bone: watch the first trailer for the epic fantasy TV series

Throw in Scandi thriller series Snabba Cash, a film about a French brothel keeper, and a heartwarming documentary about true love, and you genuinely have something for everyone to enjoy. With all that to enjoy and more, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this month. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Worn Stories – 1 April

The official synopsis for Worn Stories promises: “Be it a pair of boots symbolising survival, a dress that’s come to stand for recovery, or a uniform that reaffirms an identity, the series illuminates the lives of the wearers through stories about cherished articles of clothing.” Just Say Yes – 2 April Essentially a cross between Runaway Bride and Bridesmaids, this Dutch romantic comedy tells the story of incurable romantic Lotte, a woman whose life is upended after years of planning her wedding only for the groom to cancel last minute. Concrete Cowboy – 2 April While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy subculture. Starring Caleb McLaughlin and Idris Elba. Madame Claude – 2 April

Madame Claude will become available for streaming via Netflix this April.

Taking us back in time to 1960s Paris, Madame Claude is the head of a French network of call girls who work especially for dignitaries and civil servants. As such, her influence extends beyond the world of sex work — until an affluent young woman threatens to change everything… Run – 2 April Sarah Paulson’s new psychological thriller, Run, sees her take on the role of Diane, a dangerously overprotective mum hiding a truly sinister secret. Snabba Cash – 7 April Set in Stockholm a decade after the events depicted in the film trilogy, this Swedish thriller series centres on Leya, a young single mother trying to make it as an entrepreneur. Her never-ending quest for easy money, however, soon sends her spiraling into the brutal chaos of the criminal world. Will she make it back out with her integrity in tact? This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist – 7 April

As per the official Netflix synopsis, this must-watch true crime documentary tells the story of “the biggest art heist in history.” “Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston,” it reads. “This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterised the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.” Night In Paradise – 9 April This K-Drama film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but its finally set to get its worldwide premiere via Netflix. All about a wronged South Korean mobster, it sees Tae-Soo flee to Jeju Island after the death of his sister and nephew. There, though, he meets Jae-Yoon, a terminally ill woman… and his life is turned upside down in the process.

Thunder Force – 9 April

Thunder Force delivers the goods (and laughs) in its tale of a scientist and her estranged best friend Lydia accidentally powering themselves up with new, incredible abilities. But how will the newly-formed Thunder Force – a superhero duo that fights crime – fare when they do battle against the so-called ‘Miscreants’ and their leader, The King?

You may also like Netflix’s Thunder Force: Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s new superhero comedy looks all kinds of funny

A Star Is Born – 11 April

Starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born sees country music star Jackson Maine fall in love with talented singer-songwriter Ally (Gaga) after a chance encounter at a bar. He soon takes her on as his protégé, pushing her to write more, sing more, and believe in herself. But, as her star shines all the brighter, his soon begins to fade… My Love: Six Stories of True Love – 13 April

In this heartwarming documentary, we follow six elderly couples from around the world – all of whom have been together for anywhere from 43 to 60 years – through a year in their lives. And, in the process, we learn the secrets of their long-lasting love. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – 16 April This new sitcom stars Jamie Foxx as the successful cosmetics brand owner who gets an unexpected crash course in fatherhood when his teenage daughter movies in with him. Shadow And Bone – 23 April

Jessie Mei Li leads the cast of Shadow And Bone as Alina Starkov

Set in a war-torn world, Shadow And Bone (aka the fantasy TV series of our dreams) is all about a lowly soldier and orphan named Alina Starkov who unleashes an extraordinary power that could prove the key to setting her country free. “With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha,” promises the official synopsis. “But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems.” Things Heard and Seen – 30 April

Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star in Netflix’s Things Heard And Seen.

In Things Heard and Seen, Amanda Seyfried and James Norton star as the Manhattan couple who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley. There, they discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy