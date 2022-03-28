There was a point, somewhere in the middle of March, where we lost track of what time of year it was supposed to be. Technically winter but with sunny spells that felt decidedly like spring (or, dare we say it, even summer), world events that made the news cycle feel surreal and five weeks of Netflix content has meant everything has felt very out of sync – and that’s saying something, given that we’re still in a pandemic. Nevertheless, April is just around the corner, and that means a brilliant new array of TV shows, films, documentaries and reality series awaits us. With a preview into the best content coming to the streaming platform this month, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Before we dive into the big round-up, there are a few highlights to make a note of this month. They include the star-studded showbiz comedy The Bubble, glossy drama miniseries Anatomy Of A Scandal and the second season of the comedy-drama Russian Doll, which finally arrives three years on from its debut. Towards the end of the month, Netflix will also stream the final seasons of fan-favourite shows including crime saga Ozark and much-loved comedy Grace And Frankie. Let’s take a detailed look, then, at what’s coming to Netflix in April 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly as more films and TV shows get announced. Get Organised With The Home Edit season 2 – 1 April

Do you ever wish an expert organiser would come to your home and give it a makeover? Us too. But while we can’t all fork out for professional assistance, we can take the ingenious hints of Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organisers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organisation company The Home Edit. This month, the duo return with the second season of their lifestyle show, Get Organised With The Home Edit. Just like the first time around, they’ll be helping celebrity clients such as Drew Barrymore, Winnie Harlow, Lauren Conrad and Danielle Brooks conquer their clutter and transform their lives, but this season, they’ll also be giving viewers a glimpse into their own homes to see how the pros keep their personal lives and business organised at the same time. The Bubble – 1 April

Brace yourself, folks, for the era of pandemic-inspired entertainment is upon us. Featuring a star-studded cast including the likes of Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Pedro Pascal and Leslie Mann, this star-studded comedy from super-producer Judd Apatow follows a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs. Battle Freestyle – 1 April

A sequel to the 2018 romantic drama, this Norwegian film follows the relationship between two dancers who dream about making it big in the world of street dance. The Goldfinch – 4 April Based on Donna Tartt’s bestselling 2013 novel, this period drama follows 13-year-old New Yorker Theo Decker, who is taken in by a wealthy family after his mother is killed in a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day – a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch.

The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 1 – 6 April No prizes for guessing the premise of this new reality TV series. Yep, as the title suggests, the show features

six different couples where one partner is ready to get married and the other isn’t quite as sure. After an ultimatum is issued, they have eight weeks to decide whether they will commit to marriage or move on. Things get complicated, however, when each contestant chooses a new potential partner from one of the other couples to get to know while they’re mulling over their decision. With two very different possible futures, there’s plenty of drama ahead.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – 6 April This Netflix Original series takes a look back at the life of the disgraced TV star Jimmy Savile. Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! – 6 April Prepare for mic drop moments in this comedy special from the Italian stand-up Michela Giraud, filmed from the stage of Vinile in Rome. “In this special, Michela faces, with great self-irony, existential issues, very personal but also the mirror of an entire generation, always remaining faithful to only one lowest common denominator: herself,” reads the official synopsis. “Real life stories, her childhood and the relationship with her sister, adolescence, the adaptation to popularity, the stereotypes of life and how it is possible to break them down. A journey into the irreverent world of Michela Giraud, to be undertaken without an instruction booklet. Joker – 11 April

Joaquin Phoenix took home both Oscar and Bafta lead actor plaudits for his role as the Joker in this psychological thriller inspired by the popular Batman villain. “Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City,” reads the film synopsis. “Arthur wears two masks – the one he paints for his day job as a clown and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.” Hard Cell season 1 – 12 April

Set in a fictional women’s prison, this mockumentary follows staff and inmates as they rehearse a musical to be performed inside the institution. Written by and starring comedian Catherine Tate in multiple different roles, including Laura Willis, the governor who believes creativity leads to rehabilitation, and Big Viv, the psychopath lifer, this funny yet surprisingly moving show leans into the comical truth of prison life. Our Great National Parks – 13 April

If you thought nature documentaries couldn’t ever get better than a David Attenborough special, we have news for you: Barack Obama has entered the chat. In this epic five-part series from the executive producer of Blue Planet II, we get to discover extraordinary national parks and wild spaces across five different continents, narrated by the dulcet tones of the former US president. Not a career pivot we saw coming, but one we’re loving all the same. Anatomy Of A Scandal – 13 April

Many of the most memorable psychological thrillers of recent times have been grounded in real life affairs, and the highly anticipated courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal looks to be no different. Starring Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller as James and Sophie Whitehouse, this new miniseries follows a government minister whose seemingly blissful marriage is rocked by the emergence of a scandalous secret. In a world where the truth lies between justice and privilege, a barrister’s prosecution threatens to tear into Westminster, the Whitehouses’ marriage and her own personal esteem. White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch – 19 April

In the late 90s and 00s, Abercrombie & Fitch reigned supreme in shopping malls with its gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring. Stand by for scandal as this new documentary lifts the lid on the dark underbelly of the pop culture phenomenon. Russian Doll season 2 – 20 April

Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, the much-loved comedy drama Russian Doll returns to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. “Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations,” reads the official synopsis. “At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out.” Heartstopper season 1 – 22 April

Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, this heartfelt eight-episode LGBTQ+ drama follows teenagers Charlie and Nick, who attend the same school but have never met until one day when they’re made to sit together. It’s about love, friendship, loyalty, mental illness and all the small stories of the boys’ lives that together make something larger. Along For The Ride – 22 April

Take teenage romance, coming-of-age drama and a dose of insomnia and what do you get? Along For The Ride, that’s what. Adapted from Sarah Dessen’s 2009 novel, this YA feature follows Auden, who meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac, the summer before college. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted. Selling Sunset season 5 – 22 April

The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group return for the fifth season of Selling Sunset, bringing viewers more drama from the world of LA’s high-end real estate. The Mystery Of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes – 22 April This upcoming documentary features archival footage of the late actor and model. Grace And Frankie season 7 – 29 April

One of Netflix’s longest-running series arrives with its final batch of episodes at the end of the month. The beloved show follows Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein, who become two unlikely friends after their husbands announce they are in love with each other and plan to get married. Ozark season 4 part 2 – 29 April The final seven episodes of the crime thriller arrive all together this month, which will reveal the ultimate fate of the criminal family.

