Throw in a slushy romcom (or three), another decluttering marathon from Marie Kondo, a new series of Netflix’s erotic TV comedy-drama, Valeria, and a film about teenage drug lord Maximilian Schmidt, and you truly do have something for everyone.

With all that to enjoy and more, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this coming month. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Shiny-Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord – 3 August If you loved How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast), then you’ll most likely want to check out this documentary, as it explores the true story that inspired the hit German original series. Back in February 2015, Maximilian Schmidt – known online as Shiny Flakes – was arrested for selling approximately €4.1 million worth of drugs… from his childhood bedroom. That’s right; using his own website, shinyflakes.com, and the German postal service, the teen ran an international drugs empire by himself, selling one tonne of illegal substances over a 14-month period. And this film will explore the jaw-dropping cybercrime case from every angle, as well as allow Maximilian the chance to share his own story in his own words, too. Pray Away – 3 August

This feature-length documentary, which was produced in a collaboration by Blumhouse Productions and Ryan Murphy, explores the conversion therapy movement, its leaders, and the enormous harm it has caused to the LGBTQ+ community over the course of the past few decades. It will also, too, speak to those caught up in Exodus International, a group founded in the 1970s by a five “ex-gay” men who felt prayer and their faith could “cure” them of their homosexuality, and discuss how they are still struggling with the traumas that were inflicted upon them. Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami – 4 August Some 15 years after the release of his cult classic film comes director Billy Corben’s Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a six-part saga on the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in US history. 76 – 4 August Set six years after the Nigerian civil war, 76 tells the story of Joseph Dewa, a young military officer falsely accused of being a co-conspirator of the unsuccessful 1976 military coup that ultimately led to the assassination of General Murtala Mohammed. Will his pregnant wife be able to prove his innocence and secure his release? Cooking With Paris – 4 August

Paris Hilton can cook… kind of, anyway. And so, in a bid to shake up the traditional cooking show format, she’s welcoming us into her kitchen as she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. To quote the woman herself: that’s so hot, right? The Swarm – 6 August This French horror film tells the story of a single mother who breeds locusts as high protein food, only to find that they have a taste for blood… Hit & Run – 6 August Segev (Lior Raz) is devastated when his wife is tragically killed in a hit and run. But, when he embarks on a risky journey to uncover the truth about her death, he soon finds himself unravelling devastating secret after devastating secret – which, you guessed it, makes for an addictive thriller series. Paddington – 7 August

Paddington 3 has been confirmed

The impossibly sweet Paddington gifts us the story of a friendly, polite and thoughtful young bear who travels to London from the jungles of Peru. There, he is adopted by the Brown family and goes through many adventures in the big city… and teaches everyone around him the value of kindness in the process.

Untold – 10 August A misfit band of UHL hockey players taking orders from a mob boss, boxer Christy Martin’s fight for her life outside the ring and the infamous “Malice at the Palace” brawl are just three of the controversial sports moments highlighted in this new Netflix docuseries. The first episode will drop on 10 August, with new episodes airing every Tuesday thereafter for five weeks. The Kissing Booth 3 – 11 August It’s the summer before Elle (Joey King) heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee (Joel Courtney). Either way, someone’s heart is getting broken… but whose? Bake Squad – 11 August

In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers (all personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi) will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. Beckett – 13 August Following a tragic car accident in Greece, an American tourist finds himself at the centre of a dangerous political conspiracy… and on the run for his life. Gone For Good – 13 August

Gone For Good is a must-watch for Harlan Coben fans.

Based on the book by mystery and thriller writer Harlan Coben, Netflix’s Gone For Good revolves around Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), who thought he had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia (Garance Marillier), his first love, and Fred (Nicolas Duvauchelle), his brother. 10 years later, Judith (Nailia Harzoune), whose love has made his life worth living again, suddenly disappears during his mother’s funeral. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths that were hidden from him by his family and friends, as well as those that he’d long decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse… Brand New Cherry Flavour – 13 August This horror drama, based on Todd Grimson’s novel of the same name, sees a filmmaker head to Hollywood in the early 90s to make her movie. It’s not long, however, before she finds herself tumbling down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge… and kittens. The Kingdom – 13 August

The Kingdom will premiere on Netflix this August.

After his running mate is assassinated, a religious leader is left the presidential frontrunner. As he seizes his big chance, though, the murder is investigated… and it’s not long before the finger is pointed at him. Valeria – 13 August The much-anticipated second series of Netflix’s erotic comedy-drama picks up where we left off; our eponymous heroine has been offered a book deal, albeit one with an unfortunate caveat – and she’s still torn between her husband and the male friend who gets her blood racing.

Downton Abbey – 15 August Expect plenty of upstairs-downstairs intrigue in Julian Fellowes’ lavish star-studded series about the aristocratic Crawley family and their household staff. Memories Of A Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes – 18 August Set against the backdrop of 1980s Britain, when mass unemployment drew young men to London in search of their fortunes, and weaving together interviews from police, journalists, survivors, bereaved families, and the notorious serial killer’s own voice, this documentary explores how Dennis Nilsen was able to get away with multiple murders and attacks, unchallenged, for five years. The Defeated – 18 August In 1946 Berlin, an American cop searches for his missing brother while helping a novice German police officer fight the violent crimes engulfing the city. Sweet Girl – 20 August

In this film, a devastated husband (Jason Momoa) vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left. You guessed it, everyone; it’s our eponymous ‘sweet girl’, aka his daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced). The Chair – 20 August

Sandra Oh will take the lead in Netflix's The Chair.

The Chair follows Dr Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as chair of the English department at Pembroke University. “Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of colour at the university,” promises the official Netflix synopsis. “The older staff fear change, while new blood, like professor Yasmin McKay (Nana Mensah), agitate for it. Ji-Yoon tries to juggle her new administrative responsibilities – clashing with close co-workers who were confidants before she became the boss – with motherhood to her young daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carginilla) and caretaking for her father Habi (Ji Yong Lee). The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf – 23 August This anime offers up a prequel to Netflix’s The Witcher, taking us back to the youth of a cocky young monster hunter named Vesemir, who delights in slaying monsters for coin. When a dangerous new power rises on the Continent, however, Vesemir learns that some witchering jobs are about more than just money…

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes – 25 August This new Netflix series begins with a young woman declared dead, only to wake up hours later on the forensic table battling the dark and insatiable hunger that’s awoken inside her. Meanwhile, her brother tries to keep the family driven funeral home afloat, but the stagnant death rate in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes makes it impossible. Could the siblings join forces to ensure the survival of the family business? He’s All That – 27 August

He’s All That is out on 27 August. You can stream it via Netflix.

He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That, with a twist. Because, in this contemporary retelling, we follow an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king. Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo – 31 August Marie Kondo takes her signature approach to tidying up a step further in Sparking Joy, showing us how the fundamentals of her method can affect our businesses, relationships and communities.

