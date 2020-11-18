Christmas is upon us, sure, but Netflix’s December line-up of films and TV shows is packed full of non-festive gems, too. First up, there’s a documentary about Brazilian rapper Emicida, as well as George Clooney’s nightmarish new sci-fi, The Midnight Sky. We’ve also got Ryan Murphy’s musical comedy film, The Prom, to look forward to, and Chadwick Boseman’s final movie, the Oscar-tipped August Wilson adaptation Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. And, of course, we have the much-anticipated first season of Bridgerton, Shonda Rhimes’ sexy and star-studded regency romance, in the mix, too.

Essentially, there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy. And don’t worry: there’s plenty more Christmas-themed goodies to get stuck into, as well. With that in mind, then, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this December. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Angela’s Christmas Wish – 1 December One for kids and kids-at-heart, Angela’s Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it promises to be a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness. The Holiday Movies That Made Us – 1 December

In this extra special festive edition of the documentary programme, we’re treated to a series of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes secrets so we can learn all about how our favourite Christmas films (including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Elf) were made. Fierce – 2 December In this fun and frothy musical film, a gifted young singer sets out to win the love and approval of her father – who just so happens to be on the judging panel of the TV talent show she’s entered. Just Another Christmas – 3 December

Just Another Christmas: A still from Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem.

After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. Cue a Groundhog Day moment, as he soon realises that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year. Mank – 4 December Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins star in Netflix’s new black-and-white film, Mank, which reevaluates the glamour of 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

Christmas Crossfire – 4 December And now for something completely different. In Christmas Crossfire, Edda and Sam take a trip to an almost empty village, where they are unexpectedly separated and plunged into a terrifying fight between men who have nothing to lose. Will they reunite before it’s too late? And, more importantly, will they survive the trip? Selena: The Series – 4 December Selena: The Series is a biographical drama series, all about the life story of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star. Stage Mother – 7 December

Starring Jacki Weaver, Lucy Liu, Adrian Grenier, and Mya Taylor, this heartwarming film sees worlds collide when a Texas church choir director inherits her late son’s drag queen club in San Francisco. Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday – 8 December Featuring interviews and basktage scenes with rapper Emicida, this documentary film explores the production of the Estúdio AmarElo project and, at the same time, the history of Brazilian Black culture in the last 100 years.

How To Get Away With Murder: Season 6 – 9 December For those who haven’t seen this award-winning series yet, Viola Davis’ Annalise Keating is a criminal defence lawyer and professor, who spends her days teaching and inspiring a group of aspiring law students. However, her life is flipped upside-down when she finds herself entangled in an actual murder. The Prom – 11 December

Almost everything Ryan Murphy touches turns to gold at the moment, so we’re understandably excited about The Prom. Starring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, James Corden, Andrew Rannells, and Jo Ellen Pellman (among others), this riotous musical sees a gaggle of performers join forces with a high school senior who isn’t allowed to take her girlfriend to the prom due to homophobic school policies. Cue the magic. The Mess You Leave Behind – 11 December

In compelling new thriller The Mess You Leave Behind, Raquel starts a new job as a teacher at a small village’s high school. It’s supposed to be a fresh start for her, but she soon finds herself haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before… and winds up fearing for her own life, too. Tiny Pretty Things – 14 December Based on the book of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, this is basically Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars. “When tragedy strikes at Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution,” promises the official synopsis.

How To Ruin Christmas – 16 December South African Holiday series How To Ruin Christmas sees prodigal daughter Tumi try to make things right after completely ruining what should have been her sister’s picture-perfect Christmas wedding. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 18 December

A still from Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey (Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. And, as the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (the late and great Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives. The Midnight Sky – 23 December George Clooney is the director of this sci-fi film about a lone scientist in the Arctic who races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Bridgerton – 25 December

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington.

Based on the historical romance novels by bestselling author Julia Quinn, Stylist’s Helen Bownass has Bridgerton pegged as an absolute must-watch. “It tells the story of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset,” she says of the upcoming Netflix show. “The couple come to an arrangement to get engaged in an effort to get Basset’s mother off his back about getting married. However, during the engagement Daphne finds herself falling for her faux lover and has to work out how she can make the fake relationship a reality.”

Helen adds: “In other words, like The Wedding Date – but make it 19th century aristocracy.” We’re in.

