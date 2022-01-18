If there’s one thing that’s been keeping us going throughout the first few weeks of the new year, it’s definitely great TV. January may have felt a thousand years long (thanks in no small part to the presence of five Mondays) – but over the horizon comes something that always guarantees joy: a brand new slate on Netflix. Compared to the bumper six-week roundup that came our way at the beginning of the year, you might reasonably assume that February’s offering might be a little less…. well, exciting. Happily, we’re here to tell you that while February is indeed the shortest month of the year, the TV shows and movies in the library this month more than make up for it.

You may also like 2022 film guide: these are the best new movies to get excited about

The big news this month, of course, is the release of Inventing Anna, the scandalous new true crime series from Shonda Rhimes. But elsewhere, there’s a truly diverse array of content hitting the streaming platform in February, from the jaw-dropping documentary The Tinder Swindler and smash hit reality TV series Love Is Blind to a new instalment in the iconic horror franchise Texas Chainsaw Massacre. With that in mind, browse our pick of all the best films and TV shows premiering on Netflix UK in February, so you can plan your viewing schedule in good time. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind – 1 February

New on Netflix February 2022: The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind

Based on the astonishing true story of William Kamkwamba, The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in Malawi who invents an unconventional way to save his family and village from famine. Not only did it receive great reviews when it premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, but it’s also written and directed by the multi-talented Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also takes a lead role. Meet The Parents – 1 February In the mood for a little light entertainment? You won’t go far wrong with Meet The Parents, the 2000 comedy about an accident-prone nurse (played by Ben Stiller) who wants to propose to his girlfriend Pam, but must first get past her old-fashioned father Jack (Robert De Niro), a former CIA agent.

My Best Friend Anne Frank – 1 February Based on the book Memories Of Anne Frank: Reflections Of A Childhood Friend by Alison Leslie Gold, this Dutch World War II biopic examines the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from their separation during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp. Dark Desire (season 2) – 1 February Back in July 2020, Dark Desire (or Oscuro Deseo as it’s known in Spanish regions) became the most-watched debut season of a non-English show in Netflix’s history. Now, the second and final season of the Mexican erotic thriller is just around the corner, bringing a resolution to whether attorney and college professor Alma Soares (Maite Perroni) will reunite with her lover Darío (Alejandro Speitzer).

Netflix UK releases February 2022: Dark Desire

The Tinder Swindler – 2 February

The Tinder Swindler uncovers the jaw-dropping story of a prolific Israeli conman by the name of Simon Leviev who posed as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul on the dating app and swindled women out of millions of dollars to fund his lavish lifestyle. Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court in late 2019. In the documentary, three of his victims, Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte, have teamed up with Netflix to tell their stories and get payback.

“Swipe, swipe, swipe… It’s not easy to find love online, so when Cecilie matches with a handsome billionaire playboy, she can’t quite believe it when he turns out to be the man of her dreams,” reads the official synopsis. “But dreams aren’t reality and by the time she discovers this international businessman isn’t who he says he is, it’s too late. He’s taken her for everything. Where this fairytale ends, a revenge thriller begins. Cecilie discovers his other targets and once they band together, they’re victims no more: The Tinder Swindler meets his match.” Murderville – 2 February Based off the Bafta award-winning BBC3 series Murder In Successville, this six-episode improvisational crime comedy follows eccentric detective Terry Seattle who teams up with clueless celebrity guest stars to investigate a series of murders. Per the logline: “Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer.”

New Netflix releases February 2022: Murderville

Sweet Magnolias – 4 February After the cliffhanger car crash at the end of the season one finale, feel-good series Sweet Magnolias is back for another helping of secrets, romance and friendships courtesy of Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue, the tight-knit trio living in the small, southern town of Serenity. Brokeback Mountain – 5 February

Based on the short story by Annie Proulx, Ang Lee’s epic film adaptation about a ranch-hand and a rodeo cowboy who fall in love in 1960s Wyoming is a screen romance that will endure across the ages. Love Is Blind – 11 February

Netflix’s fan favourite reality TV series Love Is Blind is back, bringing a new batch of singles who have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with… without ever having seen them. Inventing Anna – 11 February Inspired by the New York Magazine article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People by Jessica Pressler, Inventing Anna is the enthralling new limited series from Shonda Rhimes that explores the rise and fall of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-born woman who posed as a German heiress called Anna Delvey and conned the New York elite on an unbelievable scale.

Netflix UK releases February 2022: Inventing Anna

“In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well,” reads the official synopsis. “But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?” Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 18 February It’s been a long time coming, but fans of the slasher-horror Texas Chainsaw Massacre can look forward to a direct sequel to the original 1973 hit this month, which picks up with the infamous Leatherface fifty years after the events of the first movie. “After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorise a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town,” reads the official synopsis.

“Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start an idealistic new business venture. “But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge.” Vikings: Valhalla – 25 February The end of the month sees the launch of Vikings: Valhalla, a Netflix Original historical drama which serves as a spin-off to the original History Channel series, Vikings. According to the synopsis, the series is set a century after the events of Vikings, and chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, including the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Per the synopsis: “As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.”