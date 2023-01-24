Can you believe it’s almost February already? Thankfully, Netflix is on hand to help us settle into a whole new month with a bumper selection of addictive films and TV shows. First up, there’s the much-anticipated fourth season of You (which will see Penn Badgley’s Joe become the hunted, rather than the hunter), as well as a compelling documentary about multi-millionaire Gunther VI… who just so happens to be a German Shepherd and one of the world’s wealthiest pets. We’ve also got a romcom or two to queue up for Valentine’s Day – the big one, of course, being Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s Your Place Or Mine. And armchair detectives will likely want to check out the platform’s new true crime series, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.

Throw in the much-anticipated arrival of (whisper it) Perfect Match, and there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. With that in mind, then, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this February. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Gunther’s Millions – 1 February Gunther VI lives the sort of luxury life that many of us will only ever dream about, travelling the world on private planes and surrounding himself with a glamorous entourage of spokesmodels and entertainers. He’s made some impressive real estate purchases, taken part in some controversial social experiments and become embroiled in one of the biggest tax fraud schemes of all time. But here’s the thing: Gunther VI is a dog. And this whirlwind of a four-part investigative documentary series aims to unravel the truth behind the world’s wealthiest pet. Freeridge – 2 February This coming-of-age comedy follows is all about sibling rivalries, complicated friendships and a dark life-altering curse. Obviously. True Spirit – 3 February

Based on a true story, this film follows tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) as she sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world. Many expect her to fail, of course, but with the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), our hero sets out on a 210-day journey across the ocean’s most perilous stretches. And the result? Well, get ready for a story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live. Infiesto – 3 February Set in March 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, this gripping crime series sees two detectives called to a small mining town in the Asturian lowlands, where a young woman has reappeared after going missing years ago. Could her abduction be part of a sinister pattern? You: Season 4, Part 1 – 9 February

In You: Season 4, Joe (Penn Badgley) has fled to Europe to escape his ‘messy’ past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But the new Professor Jonathan Moore soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Will he be able to identify and stop whoever’s targeting his new friend group of wealthy socialites before they turn their deadly gaze on him? 10 Days Of A Good Man – 10 February A lawyer turned private investigator takes on a missing person case, propelling him on an unexpected and life-altering quest. Your Place Or Mine – 10 February



This romcom follows Reese Witherspoon’s Debbie and her best friend, Peter (Ashton Kutcher), who, despite being as thick as thieves, couldn’t be more different; she craves routine with her son in LA, while he thrives on change in New York. When they swap houses and lives for a week, though, they soon discover what they want might not be what they really need… In Love All Over Again – 14 February Created by Carlos Montero, aka the man behind popular Spanish series Elite, In Love All Over Again is about two best friends that have spent their lives falling in love, splitting up and then trying again. Will they ever find their happy ending? Perfect Match – 14 February Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series (Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more) to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. So yes, it’s another matchmaking series that’s basically made for Love Island fans.

Full Swing – 15 February A documentary… about golf? Prepare to get wholly invested in this on-and-off-the-course examination into a diverse group of professional golfers as they endure a relentless season of competition. The Law According To Lidia Poët – 15 February Inspired by the true story of Italy’s first female lawyer, the subject of this gripping period drama is over-achiever Lidia Poët, who makes a point of solving murders while fighting to practice law. Way to reinvent the side-hustle, huh? The Upshaws: Part 3 – 16 February

Still breathing new life into the traditional American sitcom format, The Upshaws – co-created by Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes – is back with more episodes about its eponymous Black working-class family in Indianapolis, as they determine to make it work and make it to the next level, together. Unlocked – 17 February

In this South Korean thriller, a woman’s life is turned horrifyingly upside-down when a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost mobile phone and uses it to track her every move. Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – 22 February The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but when teenager Mallory Beach was killed in a drunken boating accident, their legacy slowly begins to unravel. And so, when Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat that killed Mallory – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, it isn’t long before a century of corruption, power and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. We Have A Ghost– 24 February When they discover a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home, Kevin’s family are transformed into overnight social media sensations. Obviously. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they unexpectedly find themselves a target of the CIA.

