Essentially, there truly is something here for everyone to enjoy. Genuinely. With that in mind, then, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this January. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Kaleidoscope – 1 January

Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series about a crew of masterful thieves.

Loosely inspired by the real-life story where 70 billion dollars went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, this anthology series – which spans a whopping 25 years – follows a group of masterful thieves as they attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. “Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals,” promises the official synopsis for the compelling new crime series. “How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?”

We are 100% in. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street – 4 January This innovative new documentary promises to reveal the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion-dollar global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman. Woman Of The Dead – 5 January Billed as being Kill Bill meets Dexter meets The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (and make of that cocktail what you will), this six-part revenge thriller is based on the eponymous novel by Bernhard Aichner. Which means, yes, it follows a woman’s vengeful quest to find out who killed her husband, and sees her expose her small community’s deepest and ugliest secrets along the way. Copenhagen Cowboy – 5 January

Copenhagen Cowboy is Netflix’s new thriller series, and it’s a must-watch for Nordic noir fans.

When Miu escapes a lifetime of servitude and embarks on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural, she soon finds herself traversing the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld. There, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel, and discovers that they are not alone – they are many. Essentially, Copenhagen Cowboy promises to be a very different kind of Nordic noir. One which promises to captivate its audience… and leave them deeply unsettled, too. Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – 5 January They’re back, peaches! But, as you’ve likely guessed, everything is far from peachy in the second season of Ginny & Georgia. Watch the trailer below:

Speaking about the much-anticipated second season with Tudum, series creator Sarah Lampert says: “We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off, as we left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.” That cliffhanger, for anyone wondering, was – SPOILER – Antonia Gentry’s Ginny going absolutely AWOL on a motorbike after learning that her mother, Georgia (Brianne Howey) had murdered her ex-husband. Oh, and Ginny had her little brother clinging to her back as she sped out of town. ANd Georgia, busy celebrating her new husband-to-be’s reelection as mayor, had zero clue they’d gone, too.

“We spent all of Season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places,” says Lampert. “So, we wanted to honor that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.” Time to find out how everyone’s dealing with the fallout, we guess… The Pale Blue Eye – 6 January The Pale Blue Eye sees a military detective join forces with the macabre Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve a particularly grisly murder. Someone is cutting the hearts out of young soldiers, it seems, and the unlikely duo must battle the rigid codes of silence and solidarity within the military in a bid to stop the killer… before it’s too late.

sees a military detective join forces with the macabre Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve a particularly grisly murder. Someone is cutting the hearts out of young soldiers, it seems, and the unlikely duo must battle the rigid codes of silence and solidarity within the military in a bid to stop the killer… before it’s too late. Noise – 11 January Directed by Natalia Beristain, this film follows Julia, who is just one many that have had their lives torn apart by the widespread violence in a country waging a war against its women.

“Julia is searching for Ger, her daughter,” reveals the synopsis. “And in her search, she will weave through the stories and struggles of the different women she will meet.” The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House – 12 January

The Makanai is based on the bestselling comic series.

Based on a popular comic series, and set in the geisha district of Kyoto, this series follows a young woman who becomes a makanai (a cook) at a house where maiko (apprentice geishas) live together. “After graduating from junior high school, 16-year-old Kiyo leaves her home of Aomori and heads to Kyoto with her friend Sumire with dreams of becoming a beautiful maiko. However, she is told she is not suited to being one,” reads the synopsis. “As a tearful Kiyo is about to return to Aomori, her skill for cooking is discovered and she is hired as a makanai, a cook for a house where maiko live together. During this time, Sumire rapidly grows into a beautiful maiko and becomes famous along the streets of the traditional Gion town. The beautiful, fun, and delicious days of a makanai and a maiko start here.”

Promising to introduce viewers to a “vibrant world of geisha and maiko courtesans and delicious food,” this one certainly has us intrigued. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 – 12 January Once again following legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), the second season of Vikings: Valhalla finds our heroes living as fugitives in Scandinavia. There, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat… Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales Of The Macabre – 12 January

Fancy a horror series unlike any other? An animated anthology of horror manga masterpieces (all of which have been penned by king of the genre Junji Ito) are coming to Netflix in January, and they look seriously dark. That ‘90s Show – 19 January A spinoff to That ‘70s Show, this coming-of-age series takes us rocketing back in time to the nostalgia-heavy world of 1995. There, Leia Forman (as in, yes, daughter of Eric and Donna), is visiting her grandparents for the summer, and finds herself dealing with some serious high school drama as she enters that classic basement hangout with a new generation of Point Place kids. “Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” reads the synopsis. Represent – 20 January

Are you ready for a compelling new French Netflix Original?

Stéphane Blé (Jean-Pascal Zadi) is an idealistic educator from the suburbs of Paris, who is inadvertently thrust into the French presidential race. But is France truly ready for its first Black president? Lockwood & Co – 27 January Based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name, this supernatural detective thriller series sees a tiny London agency – run by two teenage boys and a supremely psychically gifted girl – join forces to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. Pamela, A Love Story – 31 January Billed as an “intimate and humanising portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells,” this documentary follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and pop culture icon.

