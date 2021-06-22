It might be grey and gloomy outside, but Netflix has unveiled its lineup for July and it is positively sizzling. That’s right; the streaming platform is bringing us a plethora of must-watch films and TV shows, including a new true crime series about heists (our favourite), a slushy new romcom starring the one and only Christina Milian, and psychological thrillers aplenty. Throw in Netflix’s adaptation of RL Stine’s Fear Street, a Scandi drama about a new royal family (step aside, The Crown), and the much-anticipated second season of Never Have I Ever, and you truly do have something for everyone.

With all that to enjoy and more, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this month. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. An Officer And A Gentleman – 1 July In this classic romance, set against the back drop of the elite Naval Aviator training facility in upstate Washington, Zack, a young officer-in-training (played by Academy Award-winner Richard Gere) falls hard for factory worker Paula (Debra Winger). Does their blossoming relationship have what it takes to go the distance, though? Dynasty Warriors – 1 July

Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit hack-and-slash video games of the same name. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial – 1 July In this heartfelt 80s classic, a young boy rescues a little alien left behind on Earth, and forms an emotional bond with his new friend. Watch out for a baby-faced Drew Barrymore. Generation 56K – 1 July This Italian comedy series, revolving around a group of teenagers, sees Daniel (Angela Spagnoletti) and Matilda (Cristina Cappelli) fall unexpectedly in love, despite having known each other since childhood. Audible – 1 July

This immersive coming-of-age documentary allows viewers to enter Maryland School for the Deaf, where high school athlete Amaree McKenstry and his friends face not just the usual pressures that come hand-in-hand with senior year, but also with standing up to adversity, dealing with loss, and grappling with the realities of venturing off into the hearing world. The Serpent – 1 July If you missed the BBC crime drama the first time around, you’ll definitely want to tune in and watch The Serpent via Netflix. Because, starring Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim, it is based on the remarkable true story of how international serial killer Charles Sobhraj (nicknamed “The Serpent” and “The Bikini Killer”) was captured and put on trial in 1976. Young Royals – 1 July

Love or duty? That’s the question Prince Wilhelm has to answer in Netflix’s Young Royals.

Young Royals follows a teenage Prince Wilhelm as he arrives at Hillerska, a prestigious boarding school in Sweden. And there, away from the prying eyes of the court, he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. But, when he unexpectedly becomes next in line to the throne, he is confronted with an incredibly difficult choice: love or duty.

Haseen Dillruba – 2 July In this psychological thriller, a bookworm finds herself accused of her husband’s murder. Will she be able to prove her innocence, or will she get lost in the chaos amongst the many chapters that her real life novel has to offer? The 8th Night – 2 July In this South Korean thriller, an exorcist and monk join forces to fight together against an ancient evil that’s thousands of years old. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 – 2 July

In the first instalment of the Fear Street trilogy, a circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw – 2 July If you’re a fan of the Fast & Furious films, then you’ll most likely want to check out this high-adrenaline spinoff starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba. Mortel: Season 2 – 2 July

The second season of Mortel finally lands on Netflix this July.

In the second season of this supernatural French crime drama, Sofiane, Victor, and Luisa must fight to save Reda whose body has been possessed by Obé. But, with the power of the god increasing every day, our heroes soon began to doubt that they have what it takes to keep the forces of evil from taking over. Dracula – 3 July From the creators of Sherlock, this three-part series (which originally aired on BBC One) offers up a brand new take on the most famous vampire of them all: the magnificent, brooding, and deliciously deadly Count Dracula… We The People – 4 July

Created by Barack and Michelle Obama, We The People is a series of 10 animated music videos that challenges viewers to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world. Midsommar – 5 July In the truly terrifying Midsommar, Dani (Florence Pugh) joins her boyfriend on a make-or-break trip to an ancestral commune in northern Sweden. Once there, they are invited by the forever-smiling villagers to partake in celebrations for their fabled midsummer festival – and they are all too happy to accept. However, it isn’t long before the seemingly pastoral paradise transforms into a sinister, dread-soaked nightmare as the locals reveal their terrifying agenda…

Dogs: Season 2 – 7 July Dogs is back with a second season to explore the powerful bond between humanity and dogs in four new intimate, heartwarming episodes. Whether it’s the story of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, or the handler of a legendary university mascot, Dogs shows us how these beautiful animals occupy the same place in all of our hearts — one reserved not just for pets, but for family. Cat People – 7 July

Are you a dog person, or a cat person? If the latter, then you need to check out this Netflix series.

Cats are scientifically proven to reduce feelings of loneliness, trigger the calming release of oxytocin and increase sociability – so why do dogs get all the fun? This documentary series aims to set the record straight, shutting down the negative stereotypes of what it means to be a cat person whilst simultaneously revealing the fundamental truths of what it means to have deep bonds with these fiercely independent, mysterious creatures. Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime – 8 July

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime examines one of the world’s most famous murder cases.

In June 2012, Elize Matsunaga confessed to killing and dismembering her husband, Marcos Kitano Matsunaga. Now, almost a decade after her case made headlines, she has broken her silence in an interview for Netflix’s new documentary series. Biohackers: Season 2 – 9 July In the second season of this popular German sci-fi thriller, we once again follow medical student Mia Akerlund (Luna Wedler) and her research into the advanced technology of biohacking.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 – 9 July The second chapter in the trilogy takes us back in time to the 70s, as the campers and counsellors of Sunnyvale and Shadyside face off against a malevolent force. The Water Man – 9 July

David Oyelowo’s directorial debut is all about love and loss.

In this emotional film, Gunner (Lonnie Chavis) sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Rosario Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who possesses the secret to immortality, the Water Man. After enlisting the help of a mysterious local girl, Jo (Amiah Miller), they journey together into the remote Wild Horse forest, but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Their only hope for rescue is Gunner’s father (David Oyelowo), who will stop at nothing to find them. Virgin River: Season 3 – 9 July The TV equivalent of beans on toast, the third season of Virgin River boasts yet more gentle drama; think a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and (obviously) a new romance, too. Naomi Osaka – 13 July

Naomi Osaka's depression and anxiety have seen her drop out of the French open.

What does it feel like to be one of the best tennis players in the world? This three-part documentary promises an intimate look inside the life of one of the most gifted and complex athletes of her generation, and offers insight into the tough decisions and ecstatic triumphs that shape Naomi Osaka as both an elite global superstar and a young woman navigating a pressure-filled world. Heist – 14 July From the producers behind the Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers, this new Netflix documentary series chronicles three of the biggest heists in modern American history. Here’s the kicker though; each heist is recounted by the people who pulled them off. Must-watch TV, right? Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? – 14 July If you’re on something of a true crime kick, then his documentary presents the life of the investigative journalist Manuel Buendía, who was assassinated in 1984 outside of his office in Mexico City.

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 – 15 July

In the much-anticipated second season of Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 – 16 July The final chapter of the Fear Street trilogy sends us rocketing back in time to a witch hunt in 1666. Could the lessons learned then help the teens of 1994 eradicate the evil from Shadyside for good? Deep – 16 July In this thoroughly modern horror, four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control — and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Resort To Love – 29 July In this summer slushy of a romcom, aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. And… well, you can probably guess what happens next, can’t you?

