In the summertime, when the weather is hot, you have two options. You can go outdoors and lap up some much-deserved sunshine – or stay inside with the curtains closed, enjoy the cool and the calm, and catch up with some brilliant films and TV shows. Thankfully, Netflix has you covered if you fancy doing the latter this June, with an abundance of new titles dropping throughout the month.

You may also like The 35 best Netflix Original TV series ever, from Lupin to The Queen’s Gambit

Lupin fans will be pleased to hear that the much-anticipated second season of the French thriller series is on the way, as is Gina Rodriguez’s new post-apocalyptic horror, Awake. There’s also Kevin Hart’s tear-jerking new film, Fatherhood, as well as an intriguing new Scandi drama – and let’s not forget about must-watch true crime documentary, Sophie: A Murder In West Cork, either. Throw in the odd romcom, travel series, and meditation special and you truly do have something for everyone. With all that to enjoy and more, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this month. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey – 1 June This biographical crime drama sees a 17-year-old use reverse psychology to escape her kidnapper to set her free, only to get home and find that nobody believes her story. Nobody, that is, save for a veteran detective, who quickly realises that she was taken by a notorious serial killer. Carnaval – 2 June

When digital influencer Nina discovers a video of her boyfriend’s betrayal going viral, she decides to use her contacts (and ease her broken heart) with a trip to Salvador during Carnival, together with her three best friends. Dancing Queens – 3 June Dylan Pettersson is a young dancer from a small island in the Bohuslän archipelago, who takes on a cleaning job at struggling drag club Queens. There, the club’s star dancer and choreographer accidentally discovers her talent, and the pair concoct a plan to get her on the stage…

You may also like The Pursuit Of Love trailer has finally landed, and it looks so ridiculously good

Summertime: Season 2 – 3 June “How many things can happen in a year?” reads Netflix’s official synopsis for this Italian teen drama. “[In season two of Summertime], everyone is discovering what it really means to grow up. But this summer will speak above all of love: the torment and the ecstasy of a feeling that from being dreamed, desired and feared finally becomes reality and which, once again on the notes of an exciting soundtrack, will open the hearts of the protagonists to new challenges.” Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet – 4 June

In this moving documentary, Sir David Attenborough explores how humanity’s actions are threatening the stability of our planet. Feel Good: Season 2 – 4 June Starring and created by Mae Martin, the second season of Feel Good sees Mae struggle to come to terms with the ghosts from her past as George tries to reinvent her present. Can they grow together and make their relationship stronger than ever? Or will they grow apart? Sweet Tooth – 4 June This trippy fantasy-drama, based on the DC Comic of the same name, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where children are being born as hybrids (aka half-animal and half-human). Cue Gus, a half-deer and half-human, who leaves his forest sanctuary and joins a lone traveller to journey across America in search of answers to his past. Awake – 9 June

In Awake, global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity's ability to sleep.

After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. But can she save the world before she loses her mind? Tragic Jungle – 9 June Boasting a red-hot 91% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Tragic Jungle sees a young woman flee into the depths of the Mayan jungle to escape an arranged marriage. There, though, untamed nature soon merges the human with the supernatural. Lupin: Part 2 – 11 June

Lupin is Netflix’s biggest French language hit to date.

Omar Sy’s Assane Diop is back in a thrilling new installment of Lupin, and this time the gentleman thief is the “most wanted man” in France. And yes, you better believe it’s picking up after season one’s dramatic cliffhanger, with Assane embarking on a frantic search for his kidnapped son Raoul. Skater Girl – 11 June

In this coming-of-age tale, a teenage girl in rural India discovers a life-changing passion for skateboarding. But she faces a rough road as she follows her dream to compete. Headspace: Unwind Your Mind – 15 June Do you want to relax, meditate or sleep deeply? Personalise the experience according to your mood or mindset with this Headspace interactive special.

You may also like Lupin part 2: the new trailer has dropped, and it is thrilling

Penguin Town – 16 June Love penguins? Then you’re going to fall hard for this cheeky colony of African penguins, who eschew ice and snow in favour of Cape Town’s sundrenched streets and beaches. Katla – 17 June

In Katla, the catastrophic eruption of subglacial volcano Katla turns a nearby community’s world upside down as mysteries begin to emerge from the ice.

Set in Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, this chilling new Scandi series follows Gríma as she searches desperately for her missing sister. However, it soon transpires that there might be something sinister hidden under the glacier – something which no one could ever have foreseen. Black Summer – 17 June In the dark, early days of a zombie apocalypse, we watched the complete strangers of Black Summer band together to find the strength they need to survive and get back to loved ones. And the second season is going to pick up where we left off, too. Fatherhood – 18 June

Netflix’s Fatherhood is an adaptation of Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love.

In this emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower fighting to raise his daughter alone after the tragic death of his wife. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – 18 June This reality series helps us head off on vacation from the comfort of our own homes, as we join three travellers visiting the best holiday rentals around the globe. Good On Paper – 23 June After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes… but is he everything he appears to be?

You may also like Scandi crime dramas: 19 deliciously dark Nordic noir series to stream on Netflix

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork – 30 June Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, a talented French film and TV producer, was savagely beaten to death outside her isolated holiday cottage in West Cork, Ireland, on 23 December 1996. To this day, the case remains unsolved, so Netflix’s new true crime series aims to speak to all those involved in the case in order to find justice for Sophie.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy