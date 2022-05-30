Can you believe that summer is just around the corner? Us neither. If you’re looking doubtfully out the window at overcast skies, then you’ll agree that duvet days with Netflix are as certain this month as the weather forecaster predicting a “strong chance of rain”. And you know what? We’re not mad about it. Because this month, Netflix has a fantastic line-up of TV shows, films, reality series and documentaries to keep streaming indecision at bay.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that the stars have aligned in June. This month, Netflix’s crowd-pleasing content features a variety of A-list talent, from Chris Hemsworth’s hallucinogenic mystery thriller Spiderhead and Adam Sandler’s sports comedy Hustle to Melissa McCarthy hilarious new series God’s Favorite Idiot. Elsewhere, Netflix’s programming brings the return of The Umbrella Academy, Jennifer Lopez’s behind-the-scenes documentary Halftime and a remake of one of the streamer’s most successful international shows in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area. Without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix in June 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly as more films and TV shows are announced. Borgen: Power & Glory – 2 June Dealing with some of the biggest political issues of our time, such as the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic and the climate crisis, the gripping Scandi series Borgen – Power And Glory focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both on a professional and personal level.

“Birgitte Nyborg is Denmark’s newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland,” reads the synopsis. “This proves problematic for Nyborg as she wants the project shut down since she stood on a green platform. Other voices, however, in both her own government and in Greenland want to push for greater economic autonomy on the back of the newly discovered fossil fuel. “Ultimately, there’s more than just money and power involved with the knife-edge climate crisis also impacting the agenda. Will the unprecedented stakes finally focus the power brokers, forcing them to recognise that their desire for ‘control’ is in danger of corrupting them and denying them their integrity and humanity.” Mr Good: Cop Or Crook? – 2 June

Netflix’s ability to spin a stranger-than-fiction story into an even more compelling docuseries is going strong this month with Mr Good: Cop Or Crook?, which traces the incredible criminal case against the most famous Norwegian cop Eirik Jensen. With unique access to both Eirik Jensen and the charismatic, colourful characters involved in the case, the true crime series asks the question that’s been gripping the nation ever since his arrest in 2013: is Eirik Jensen the best policeman in Norwegian history or is he, in fact, the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen? As The Crow Flies – 3 June

Great egos and blind ambition face off in this gripping new series about the generational conflict between Gen X, who still stand in decision-making positions in corporate life, and Gen Z who are strongly rising up in the ranks of power. The series follows Asli, who attempts to “fly as the crow” instead of relying on the merit of hard work to be able to climb the stairs, questioning whether she can win or lose with the methods of the new world in order to reach the summit and be the most reputable person on the table. Interceptor – 3 June

When an actor puts in blood, sweat and tears to make a convincing performance, we can’t help but applaud. For Netflix Original action movie Interceptor, Elsa Pataky spent up to five hours a day training with her husband Chris Hemsworth for her role as an army captain, and it certainly looks as though the dedication paid off. The movie follows tough, experienced army Captain JJ Collins, who finds herself in charge of a lone nuclear missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after she is wrongfully drummed out of her dream job at the Pentagon. When a simultaneous coordinated attack then threatens the base itself, Collins comes face-to-face with the charismatic yet crooked Alexander Kessel (Luke Bracey), a former US military intelligence officer intent on launching 16 nuclear missiles. With only minutes on the clock, Collins must utilise her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust and stop Kessel and his covert mercenaries from completing their twisted and terrible mission. Floor Is Lava – 3 June Hit game show Floor Is Lava returns with a second instalment this month. This time around, there are bigger obstacles and higher stakes, including a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level. Hustle – 8 June

Adam Sandler is teaming up with Netflix once more with Hustle, a new sports comedy about a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who takes it upon himself to bring a gifted but troubled player back to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA. Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey – 8 June In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Now, new documentary Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs.

First Kill – 10 June

In this fast-paced queer YA drama, teenage vampire Juliette sets her sights on Calliope, the new girl in town, for her first kill. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope comes from a long line of vampire hunters and is also ready on the lookout for prey. To complicate matters even further, they start to fall for one another.

Halftime – 14 June

Musician, dancer, romcom queen: Jennifer Lopez spins many plates, and in a new documentary focusing on the life and career of the beloved star, we get a glimpse behind the curtain at how she gets it all done. Per the synopsis: “Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies And The Internet – 15 June Six-part anthology series Web Of Make Believe: Death, Lies And The Internet tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception. “Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference,” reads the synopsis.

“Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.” God’s Favorite Idiot – 15 June If you’re craving some light relief right now, new comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot might be just what you’re looking for. Starring real life husband-and-wife duo Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, the series follows midlevel tech support employee Clark Thompson, who is struck by lightning at exactly the same time as he is enjoying a workplace romance with co-worker Amily Luck.

Convinced that a glowing Clark is now a heavenly portent, Amily and her colleagues are stunned when an angel descends and informs Clark that he has indeed been handpicked by God to help the world. As if that wasn’t enough for the group to deal with, there’s an impending apocalypse coming their way too. Love & Anarchy season 2 – 16 June Sofie, Max, and the rest of the Lund & Lagerstedt team return to our screens this month in the second season of hit Swedish language romcom series Love & Anarchy. We pick up with newly divorced Sofie, who is trying to create a life for herself and Max. Due to unforeseen events, she instead finds herself in the middle of a life crisis, something that also has huge consequences for her relationship with Max and nothing turns out the way they had hoped.

Simultaneously, the small publishing house Lund & Lagerstedt is doing its best to tackle the very traditional literary world, whilst also trying to navigate the new opportunities that society offers today. It doesn’t take long before conflicts start to arise between the old and the new, between great art and financial realities. But what is right and wrong, what is normal and abnormal, and what is truly real – and does it even matter? Spiderhead – 17 June Based on The New Yorker short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders, Chris Hemsworth’s second major action franchise for Netflix lands this month in the form of Spiderhead. Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, a brilliant visionary who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary for inmates whose sentences are commuted if they agree to participate as human guinea pigs in a programme exploring mind-altering drugs.

Participation means no bars, no cells or orange jumpsuits at the facility, and the incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves, But when two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts, their path to redemption takes a darker turn as Abnesti’s experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether. Civil: Ben Crump – 19 June Directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), this documentary gives an intimate look at the life of maverick civil rights attorney Ben Crump as he challenges America to come to terms with what it owes his clients—including the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The Umbrella Academy season 3 – 19 June One of Netflix’s biggest superhero series returns in June for what promises to be the show’s biggest season yet as the Hargreeves kids face off against a rival superhero outfit.

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realise things aren’t exactly how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline? Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area – 19 June

In this heart-pounding remake of Netflix’s hit Spanish crime drama series, thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.