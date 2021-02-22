March is upon us, which can only mean one thing: a wealth of new films and TV shows are coming to Netflix. This month’s line-up truly has something for everyone to enjoy. There’s The One, a TV adaptation of John Marrs’ unputdownable psychological thriller, and Amy Poehler’s Moxie, a feminist coming-of-age comedy movie that’s guaranteed to put a smile back on our faces.

Elsewhere, we have Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – which, as you probably guessed from the title, is the streaming platform’s must-watch documentary about famed rapper The Notorious BIG. True crime fans will most likely want to check out Murder Among The Mormons, a docuseries looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core. And the critically-acclaimed Bombay Rose, which is based on true events, is a beautiful hand-painted animation from India which brings together three tales of impossible loves. Here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this March. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. The Bold Type – 1 March Taking us behind-the-scenes at fictional global women’s magazine Scarlet, critically-acclaimed comedy series The Bold Type presents an aspirational yet refreshingly realistic portrait of young women’s careers, friendships and love lives in a big city. Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell – 1 March

Ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Moxie – 3 March The coming-of-age drama, based on the Jennifer Mathieu book of the same name, stars Hadley Robinson and Amy Poehler as an inimitable mother-daughter duo. And all you need to know is this: Moxie tells the story of girl from a small town who, inspired by her mother’s Riot Girl past, starts a feminist revolution at her high school. Murder Among The Mormons – 3 March

This three-part true crime documentary series – directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom (An Honest Liar) – takes us back to 1985, when a trio of bombings shocked the Salt Lake City Mormon community and threatened the historical foundations of the church altogether. Pacific Rim: The Black – 4 March Based on the first two live-action Pacific Rim films, this animated series focuses on siblings Taylor and Hayley, who have been living in the ruins of Australia when it was overrun by Kaiju. When the two find an abandoned Jaeger and learn to pilot it to combat the monsters that have overridden their home, though, the adventure really kicks in. Nevenka: Breaking The Silence – 5 March

As per the official Netflix synopsis, Nevenka: Breaking The Silence sees “Nevenka Fernández speak for the first time in 20 years about, in her own words, the hell she went through back in 2000 when she reported having been a victim of sexual harassment facing not only her aggressor but also the male chauvinist society of that time.” Bombay Rose – 8 March

In this beautiful hand-painted animation, created by award winning animator Gitanjali Rao, a Hindu girl falls in love with an orphaned Muslim boy after escaping from an arranged marriage.

The Houseboat – 9 March This German docuseries follows Fynn Kliemann and Olli Schulz as they transform a houseboat into a floating art space. Marriage Or Mortgage – 10 March In this unusual reality series, an estate agent and a wedding planner go head-to-head in a battle to win the hearts, minds, and budgets of brides and grooms-to-be. Last Chance U: Basketball – 10 March

The fan-favourite (and Emmy award-winning) docuseries, Last Chance U, returns to Netflix for its premiere season of basketball. “Get ready for a dynamic and intimate look at the lives of the East Los Angeles JUCO players and their coach, John Mosley,” promises the official synopsis. Coven Of Sisters – 11 March

Set in 1609, this Netflix Original series sees a group of women accused of witchcraft lure their inquisitor into witnessing the witches’ Sabbath.

The One – 12 March Set five minutes in the future (or thereabouts), The One sees scientists discover that everyone has a gene matched with one other person. One other person, mind, who they are destined to be with, irrespective of sexuality, race, age, or location. But this isn’t your typical sci-fi thriller; it’s also the sort of crime drama that will keep you guessing throughout the series, too. Yes Day – 12 March Starring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, this sweeter-than-sugar family film follows two parents who spend the entire day saying yes to all of their children’s requests. The Nun – 14 March

In this horror film, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate when a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life. There, they uncover the order’s unholy secret as they are forced to confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorised audiences in The Conjuring 2. Struggle Alley – 15 March Set in an impoverished neighborhood in Istanbul, Struggle Alley follows a kindly waste collector, Mehmet (Çağatay Ulusoy). As a former street child, Mehmet has a soft spot for the area’s many homeless children. And so, when he discovers an eight-year-old boy hiding in his co-worker’s trash sack, Mehmet makes it his business to reconnect the child with his family.

Waffles + Mochi – 16 March Created by Michelle Obama herself, Waffles + Mochi is, ostensibly, a kids show. However, all about the art of cooking and how it can connect us to cultures around the globe, it looks like the sort of TV show we all need in our lives right now. Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case – 17 March In November 2013, Véronique Pirotton was found dead in a hotel room in Ostend. According to her husband, Belgian politician Bernard Wesphael, she had taken her own life. As this true crime docuseries makes clear, though, there was far more to it than that. Country Comfort – 19 March

When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau and his five children. And… Well, you can probably guess what happens next in this feel-good musical series, can’t you? Crazy Rich Asians – 22 March When New Yorker Rachel Chu agree to spend the summer in Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick, she envisions a humble family home and quality time with the man she hopes to marry. What Nick has failed to let his girlfriend know, however, is that his family is obscenely wealthy (and famous!) and that he is the country’s most eligible bachelor. Cue the drama.

