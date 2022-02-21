We don’t know about you, but we’ve been mightily glad of Netflix this year. From the January blues through to the storm-lashed days of February, its brilliant array of new TV shows, films, documentaries and reality series have been our constant companion when things have been tough. And it’s only getting better. With March just around the corner, the streaming platform is gearing up to welcome in the month with a big bang. We’re talking true crime, mystery, horror, Regency romance and more besides to keep you entertained through the last, arctic stretch of winter before spring finally comes calling. Curious to know what’s in store?

You may also like Netflix UK releases February 2022: all the best new films and TV shows streaming next month

This month’s lineup features a veritable feast of new TV shows such as Toni Collette’s new thriller Pieces Of Her, the fourth season of gritty crime drama series Top Boy and the scandalous docuseries Bad Vegan. As ever, there are plenty of captivating Netflix Original movies in the mix too, such as Leighton Meester’s return to film in the twisted psychological thriller The Weekend Away and Lily Collins’ Hitchcockian flick Windfall. The headline event, of course, is the return of Shonda Rhimes’ period drama sensation Bridgerton, which brings the love story of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton to our screens at the end of March. If that’s not incentive to get through the month, we don’t know what is. Without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix in March 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Save The Last Dance – 1 March

Julia Stiles stars in this beloved 00s teen hit as aspiring ballet dancer Sara, who moves from a small Midwestern town to the south side of Chicago after her mother dies in a car accident. She soon finds both a connection to hip-hop and new love when she falls for a fellow high school student, Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas), who helps her with her dream of auditioning for the prestigious Juilliard School of Dance. Worst Roommate Ever – 1 March

Ever had a nightmare housemate? You’ll either feel reassured or horrified at this new five-part documentary series that highlights the harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates who turned out to be real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed. These unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall. Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – 3 March Rege-Jean Page may be gone from Bridgerton, but the Duke lives on through his narration of this new nature documentary looking at how the prides, packs and herds of the Kalahari Desert rely on the unity of the family to survive the worsening dry season.

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale will premiere on Netflix on 3 March

The Weekend Away – 3 March Based on the book of the same name by Sarah Alderson, this gripping Netflix Original movie follows best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe), whose annual weekend getaway goes horribly awry when Kate goes missing. With the finger of blame pointing in Beth’s direction, her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

Pieces Of Her – 4 March In a sleepy Georgia town, a random act of violence at a local diner sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver when she witnesses her mother Laura exhibit a side she never knew existed. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Pieces Of Her will premiere on Netflix on 4 March

The Invisible Thread – 4 March

In this Italian movie, a teenage boy with two fathers makes a video on LGBTQ+ rights starring his parents. However, a real-life plot twist occurs when his parents risk separating and the woman who gave birth to him returns to the scene. An Astrological Guide For Broken Hearts: Season 2 – 8 March The second season of this feel-good Italian romantic comedy returns following the misadventures of Alice (Claudia Gusmano), who befriends a a charismatic astrology guru and starts to look to the stars to find her perfect match. Queer Eye Germany – 9 March

If you’ve recently binged the sixth season of Queer Eye, you’ll be pleased to know that a new international spin-off of the hit US reality series is coming to your TV very soon. In the German edition, experts Leni Bolt, David Jakobs, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, Aljosha Muttardi and Ayan Yuruk guide their mentees towards opening the door to a new and better chapter in life. Over five episodes, the Fab Five provide inspiration for positive change to the stories of their five everyday heroes – including a young soccer coach’s coming out, a single fathers way back into dating, and a shaken young woman’s journey to finally enjoying life. The Andy Warhol Diaries – 9 March Super producer Ryan Murphy is back with a a new documentary series about iconic artist Andy Warhol which combines diary entries with rare footage and interviews with insiders like Bob Colacello and Jerry Hall to uncover the artist behind the art.

Hail, Caesar! – 11 March Set during the latter years of Hollywood’s Golden Age with an all-star cast including George Clooney, Ralph Fiennes, Scarlett Johansson, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum, Hail, Caesar! follows a single day in the life of a studio fixer who is presented with plenty of problems to fix.

The Adam Project – 11 March Billed as a sci-fi comedy action movie, The Adam Project follows a time-travelling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future. Per the official synopsis: “Adam Reed, aged 13 and still grieving the sudden death of his father a year earlier, walks into his garage one night to find a wounded pilot hiding there. This mysterious pilot turns out to be the older version of himself from the future, where time travel is in its infancy. He has risked everything to come back in time on a secret mission.

“Together they must embark on an adventure into the past to find their father, set things right, and save the world. The three working together, both young and grown Adam come to terms with the loss of their father and have a chance to heal the wounds that have shaped them. Adding to the challenge of the mission, the two Adams discover they really don’t like each other very much, and if they’re going to save the world, they’re first going to have to figure out how to get along.” Life After Death With Tyler Henry – 11 March Celebrity clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry has more than 300,000 people on his waiting list seeking clarity and closure from the beyond. Now, the star of Hollywood Medium on E! has landed his own reality series, Life After Death, which sees him head out across the country to offer readings to as many of the people on his waiting list as he can, while searching through his own family’s past to discover where he really comes from. It: Chapter Two – 13 March

Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorise the town of Derry, Maine. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the malevolent Pennywise – now more powerful than ever. Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous – 13 March Actress, comedian and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, using her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Bad Vegan – 15 March

It’s safe to assume that any documentary that comes from Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, will be an outrageous watch, and Bad Vegan looks to be no different. The four-part documentary series follows how Sarma Melngailis, a celebrity restaurateur once hailed as the queen of vegan cuisine, becomes a fugitive after going on the run with a mysterious man who cons her out of a fortune and promises to make her dreams comes true, including making her beloved pitbull immortal. Standing Up – 18 March

In this French comedy series, a group of friends from widely different backgrounds share one dream of making it big in Paris. Top Boy: Season 4 – 18 March Almost three years after the first rebranded season dropped on Netflix, the second instalment of the revived gritty crime drama series Top Boy (fourth season overall) finally arrives with a host of new faces including fashion model and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah, alongside series regulars Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward, Little Simz and Jasmine Jobson. Windfall – 18 March

Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons, this new Hitchcockian thriller follows a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, only for things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. Bridgerton: Season 2 – 25 March

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for, and the end of the month finally sees the long-awaited return of Bridgerton. This time around, the show moves onto the second book in Julia Quinn’s bestselling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, following elusive bachelor Anthony as he sets out to find a viscountess on the busy Regency social scene. As ever, things don’t quite go to plan when he finds himself falling for someone other than his intended betrothed.