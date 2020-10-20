Christmas is very much the theme of Netflix’s November line-up, which is packed to the brim with an abundance of festive films and TV shows. For those who aren’t quite ready to embrace the holidays quite yet, though, don’t despair: the streaming platform will also be offering up The Crown season four, as well as a nail-biting crime thriller and a brand-new movie from Amy Adams.

With that in mind, then, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this November. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. New York Minute – 1 November As in, yes, the story of two bickering teenage sisters (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) who accidentally find themselves caught up in the middle of a criminal operation. Cue the hijinks. Operation Christmas Drop – 4 November

Netflix’s Operatioon Christmas Drop.

In this frothy festive romcom, a by-the-book political aide falls hard for a big-hearted Air Force pilot. Too bad, then, that her boss has tasked her with shutting down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition. Paranormal – 5 November The first Netflix Arabic Original from Egypt, the series follows Dr. Refaat (Ahmed Amin), a cynical Hematologist with a dark sense of humour, who goes through a “journey of doubt” as his world is turned upside down after his lifelong scientific convictions are questioned. Undercover: Season 2 – 9 November Inspired by real events, this addictive crime thriller follows a group of Belgian agents as they work to infiltrate and expose large drug operations.

Dash And Lily: Season 1 – 10 November Based on the books of the same name, a cynical Dash and optimistic Lily fall head-over-heels in love as they trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City. A Queen Is Born – 11 November A mix between Drag Race and Queer Eye, this new Brazillian reality series sees Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister teach a group of aspiring drag queens everything they know. What We Wanted – 11 November

In this compelling drama, a couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – 13 November In this musical adventure, legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) teams up with his bright and inventive granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) when an ex-apprentice steals his most prized invention. The Crown: Season 4 – 15 November

Netflix’s The Crown season 4: Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The official synopsis for the much-anticipated fourth season of The Crown reads: “As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. “While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.”

Sorry To Bother You – 15 November Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson star in a daring satire on capitalist greed, code-switching and compromising your core values. The Princess Switch: Switch Again – 19 November Vanessa Hudgens doesn’t just reprise her roles as Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy in this sequel to The Princess Switch: she plays Margaret’s party-girl cousin Fiona, too. Who, as you’ve probably guessed already, causes a great deal of trouble for our original duo… Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – 22 November

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square: Dolly Parton stars as a festive angel.

Featuring a whopping 14 new songs from Dolly Parton, this Christmas musical sees an embittered “Scrooge” of a woman plans to sell her small town, regardless of the consequences to the people who live there. If only there were an angel out there who could show her the error of her ways, eh?

Hillbilly Elegy – 24 November

This non-linear drama, based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir, sees Vance (Gabriel Basso) escape his gritty childhood in rural Appalachia and ascend into the ranks of ivy-leaguers. Despite this, though, he remains forever tethered to his family: his mother Bev (Amy Adams) who suffers from addiction, and his Mamaw (Glenn Close), who basically raised him. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two – 25 November A cynical teenager unexpectedly joins forces with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) and Mrs Claus (Goldie Hawn) when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas forever.

Sugar Rush Christmas – 27 November The outlandish baking show is back with another sugar-sweet Christmas special, whipping up a fresh batch of festive treats just in time for December. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker – 27 November Another must-watch title from Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual Hot Chocolate Nutcracker production. I Lost My Body – 29 November

In this Cannes Critics’ Week selection, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate in a Parisian laboratory and sets out to reconnect with pizza boy Naoufel. But what caused the hand’s separation from its body? And will they ever be reunited?

