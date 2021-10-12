Others, meanwhile, might prefer to sink their teeth into Passing, aka the critically acclaimed Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga film everyone’s talking about. Then again, perhaps Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised, is more your cup of tea – or maybe you’re counting down the days until Lin-Manuel Miranda’s much-hyped new musical becomes available for streaming?

Throw in a bevy of (sorry, we’re about to drop the C word) new Christmas films, and you truly do have something for everyone to enjoy. And so, with that in mind, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this November. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. The Unlikely Murderer – 5 November

The Unlikely Murderer is an adaptation of Thomas Pettersson’s award-winning book of the same name.

The Unlikely Murderer is the latest jewel in Netflix’s dazzling array of Scandi noir dramas. This time, though, the five-part series offers up something a little different; a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer who was named as the probable murderer of Sweden’s prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice right up to his death through a combination of audacity, luck and a perplexed police force. Lovehard – 5 November A feel-good Christmas film about… catfishing? Well, Netflix certainly wants us to think so. Check out the trailer for yourself below:

Essentially, this one follows an LA woman who impulsively decides to spend Christmas on the East Coast with her online boyfriend. When she arrives in his hometown, though, she quickly realises that she has been catfished, and that her only means of meeting her crush is by pretending to be someone else’s girlfriend for the holidays. Hmm. Gentefied: Season 2 – 10 November One of the best Netflix Original series to date (yes, really), the hilarious and thoughtful Gentefied (which boasts a 91% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes) tells the tale of three Mexican-American cousins chasing the American Dream, even while that dream threatens the things they hold most dear, including their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family-owned taco shop.

Passing – 10 November

Passing could be the film that wins Netflix an Academy Award next year.

Based on the 1929 novel by Nella Larsen, this tragic film – the directorial debut of Rebecca Hall – follows two Black women living in 1920s New York. One of the women, Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), passes for white and even has a white husband who doesn’t know she’s Black – a decision that her friend Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) struggles to understand. Red Notice – 12 November This globetrotting action heist thriller is seemingly one of the crown jewels in Netflix’s 2021 film slate. Starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds, it serves up some serious James Bond-style energy in its tale of an Interpol agent tracking the world’s most-wanted art thief. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness – 17 November

During the first lockdown, Joe Exotic (aka the Tiger King) was all anyone was talking about.

That’s right, all you cool cats and kittens; Tiger King will be returning very soon indeed, with Netflix bosses promising that “season two promises just as much mayhem and madness as season one!” “We’ve only scratched the surface,” they add of Joe Exotic’s story – and, honestly, we don’t doubt it. The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star – 18 November It just wouldn’t be the runup to Christmas without Vanessa Hudgens working triple time in a royal romcom now, would it? The official synopsis for the third film in The Princess Switch franchise, via Netflix’s tweet, reads: “When a priceless relic is stolen, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Fiona to retrieve it… and rekindle the sparks of a Christmas romance.” And, considering Remy Hii has joined the cast, we imagine his character may be a pretty major part of that aforementioned romance. Just a thought, anyway. Hellbound – 19 November

“Unearthly beings deliver condemnations, sending individuals to hell and giving rise to a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for its newest K-drama, Hellbound. We’re already gripped. Cowboy Bebop – 19 November Based on the beloved anime series, this action-packed space western tells the tale of three bounty hunters (aka “cowboys”) who are doing their best to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals – and outrun their past at the same time.

tick, tick… BOOM! – 19 November

Lin-Manuel Miranda fans, rejoice; tick, tick… BOOM! is finally coming to Netflix. As the official synopsis explains: “Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. “With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: what are we meant to do with the time we have?” Bruised – 24 November

Bruised, starring and directed by Halle Berry, looks set to be an interesting watch.

Bruised, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2020, sees the one and only Halle Berry star as a washed-up MMA fighter coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend. Yes, the fight captures the imagination of a fight league promoter – but it also leads to the son she gave up as an infant showing up unexpectedly on her doorstep, too. Expect, then, a very personal tale of redemption. A Castle For Christmas – 26 November You know the story by now; a famous author travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, only to learn that the prickly owner point-blank refuses to sell to an American. Relatable festive fun, right? “Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting,” teases the synopsis. We’re sold.

