With temperatures steadily dropping and the clocks going back this weekend, our pre-programmed instinct to hunker down with a good film or TV series has officially been activated. Happily, Netflix has come through with an exceptional line-up for November to meet our need for cosy season viewing. This month, there are gripping true crime documentaries such as Killer Sally, Orgasm Inc and Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich to get stuck into, as well as a sprinkling of major TV shows such as Enola Holmes 2 and Tim Burton’s Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

There’s also Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas romcom Falling For Christmas, Florence Pugh’s gothic thriller The Wonder and the long-awaited premiere of the fifth season of The Crown. So, to help you fill your monthly viewing calendar, we’ve compiled a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix in November 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly as more films and TV shows are announced. Young Royals – 1 November

Love or duty? That’s the big question facing Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) as the hit Swedish series Young Royals returns for a second run. Now that the winter break has passed, Prince Wilhelm and the rest of his classmates are back at the prestigious boarding school Hillerska. When Wilhelm tries to take revenge on August and win back Simon’s trust, he creates problems that threaten the entire monarchy. Killer Sally – 2 November

The true crime offerings are strong this month, and Netflix is kicking off with Killer Sally, a gripping new docuseries exploring bodybuilding’s most notorious scandal. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nanette Burstein (On The Ropes, Hillary), the series examines the case of Sally McNeil, a bodybuilder who fatally shot her husband Ray on Valentine’s Day 1995. While the prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, Sally claimed it was an act of self-defence after suffering years of abuse. A complex story examining domestic violence, gender roles and the world of bodybuilding, the series is all the more compelling for its interviews with Sally who tells her side of the story. Blockbuster – 3 November

Set in the last remaining blockbuster store in the US, new sitcom Blockbuster follows Timmy Yoon (Randall Park), a hardworking manager and “analogue dreamer living in a 5G world” who is fighting to stay relevant and keep his employees happy in an increasingly challenging environment. The only way for the store’s staff to succeed, according to the show synopsis, “is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection”. Manifest season 4 – 4 November

We were first introduced to the gripping drama Manifest in 2018, which follows the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. Now, the first half of the final 20-episode season is being rolled out on Netflix this month, picking up two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned the lives of the Stone family upside down. Enola Holmes season 2 – 4 November

The much-anticipated sequel to the Millie Bobby Brown movie finds Enola Holmes up and running as a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother (Henry Cavill). As she takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel. Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste – 5 November If the title of this new investigative documentary caught your attention, prepare to be reeled in hook, line and sinker by the premise. Orgasm Inc tells the story of OneTaste, a sexual wellness company that sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble. It was hailed by top health and wellness outlets as a path to fulfilment, and gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation”. All that came crumbling down, though, when former members came forward with disturbing allegations about the organisation and its controversial, enigmatic leader. With 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members, this new documentary pulls back the curtain on OneTaste’s dark underbelly. The Crown season 5 – 9 November

The penultimate season of The Crown is one of the most anticipated Netflix series of the month and indeed the entire year. It tackles a turbulent new decade in Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, covering the collapse of the Soviet Union and the constitutional crisis sparked by Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s divorce. Falling For Christmas – 10 November

If you like to get the festive celebrations started early, Lindsay Lohan’s new Christmas romcom is just the ticket. The film follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) who gets into a skiing accident. Suffering from total amnesia, she finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Capturing The Killer Nurse – 11 November Hot on the heels of the release of the chilling true crime drama The Good Nurse, which follows the story of a heroic ICU nurse who exposed the crimes of Charles Cullen, one of America’s most prolific serial killers, you’ll be fascinated by this spin-off. Featuring interviews with the nurses who blew the whistle on their co-worker, the detectives who cracked the case and audio from Cullen, the documentary traces the twisted path to his conviction. As the film’s lead star Jessica Chastain told Stylist this week, it’s a story so unbelievable that she didn’t think it was real when she first read the script. And if you fancy reading up on the case, be sure to check out our interview with Amy Loughren, the real-life nurse who brought Cullen to justice. Is That Black Enough for You?!? – 11 November

How did one decade change American cinema – and culture – forever? In this new documentary, director, writer and film historian Elvis Mitchell explores the history of Black representation and the cultural impact of witnessing unapologetic Blackness through films released in the landmark era of the 70s. As well as being a personal love letter to film, the documentary also features interviews with the likes of Charles Burnett, Samuel L Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Laurence Fishburne and Zendaya, who offer their insights on the creators and films that inspired them. Stutz – 11 November

A patient making a film about his therapist isn’t something you watch every day. In this intriguing new project, Jonah Hill sits down with one of the world’s leading psychiatrists, Phil Stutz, to explore Stutz’s signature visualisation exercises: ‘The Tools’. Featuring candid discussion of both Stutz’s and Hill’s personal mental health journeys, alongside the lighthearted banter of two friends from different generations, the film frames the journey toward mental health in a manner that’s accessible to anyone — whether or not they are actively seeking help. The Wonder – 16 November

Based on the bestselling novel by Emma Donoghue (Room), gothic thriller The Wonder stars tour de force Florence Pugh as English Nightingale nurse Lib Wright. In 1862, Lib is sent to observe a young Irish girl, Anna O’Donnell, whose Catholic family claim she has eaten nothing for four months but survives miraculously on “manna from heaven”. As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing. Christmas With You – 17 November

Starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr, this new Christmas movie follows burnt-out pop star Angelina, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York. When she arrives, she finds not only finds the inspiration to revitalise her career, but also a shot at true love. Dead To Me – 17 November The third and final season of Netflix’s hit dramedy sees Jen and Judy receive shocking news in the aftermath of yet another hit and run, with both women ready to risk their lives for a friendship that’s above the law. 1899 – 17 November

This nail-biting new series from the creator of Dark turns back time to 1899, when a migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers are a mixed bag, but united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. Their journey goes awry when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea, turning their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare. Wednesday – 23 November

Snap snap! Tim Burton’s coming-of-age comedy charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy arrives at the tail end of November. Promising mystery, mayhem and murder, the new eight-part series sees Jenna Ortega take on the role of the young Wednesday as she attempts to master her psychic powers, thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago – all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.