It’s a truth universally acknowledged that autumn TV is always the best of all. And Netflix’s October line-up has well and truly hammered that fact home, boasting a wealth of brilliant films and TV shows for us to sink our teeth into. For those who want to get into the Halloween mood, the streaming platform has something for everyone: think nostalgia-inducing favourites like Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride and The Addams Family Values, spine-tingling new horror movie Cadaver, and much-anticipated series The Haunting Of Bly Manor, too.

All in all? The future of streaming looks brighter than ever. So, without any further ado, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this October. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Addams Family Values (1993) – 1 October

This brilliant 90s family comedy sequel – as unabashedly creepy and kooky as the first – sees the Addams family go head-to-head with Uncle Fester’s new gold-digging wife, played to perfection by Joan Cusack. And, yes, it will see Morticia Addams serve up yet more powerful feminist life lessons, too. The Corpse Bride (2005) – 1 October Tim Burton’s compelling tale of an undead bride launched 1,000 Halloween costumes when it first hit cinemas back in 2005. And, all these years later, the animated gothic romance remains as watchable as ever.

The Conjuring (2013) – 1 October

In this spine-tingling horror demonologists, Ed and Lorraine Warren are called in to help rid the Perron family of the malevolent force that haunts their farmhouse. The Last Tree (2019) – 1 October After growing up in quiet, rural Lincolnshire, teenager Femi (Sam Adewunmi) struggles with unfamiliar surroundings and cultural differences when he moves in with his mother in London. Emily In Paris – 2 October This romantic comedy series from Sex And The City creator, Darren Star, is all about an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago (Lily Collins), who unexpectedly lands her dream job in the city of lights when her company acquires a French luxury marketing brand.

A still from Netflix's Emily In Paris.

Her mission? To revamp their social media strategy. However, Emily’s time in Paris isn’t just about working hard: there’s a lot of playing hard, too. You can read all about Emily In Paris here. Òlòtūré (2019) – 2 October Starring Ada Ameh and Beverly Osu, Òlòtūré tells the story of a young journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady business of human trafficking in Nigeria. Song Exploder: How Music Gets Made – 2 October Featuring Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., Ty Dolla $ign, and more, this new documentary sees musicians take apart their songs and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made.

Hubie Halloween – 7 October If you prefer to keep your Halloween movies on the tame side, this Adam Sandler film might just be the one for you. Set in Salem on 31 October, it sees Hubie (the good-natured object of his fellow citizen’s derision and meanest pranks) find himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer. Deaf U – 9 October This reality series, produced by deaf advocate and actor Nyle DiMarco, sees a tight-knit group of deaf students at Gallaudet University navigate the high, lows, and hookups of college life together.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor – 9 October Everyone at Stylist HQ is on tenterhooks waiting for The Haunting Of Bly Manor – aka the much-anticipated sequel to Netflix’s The Haunting Of Hill House. Based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, the series tells the story of a governess hired to look after a pair of siblings. However, as you probably guessed from the title, several ghosts around their manor house exhibit a supernatural hold over the children.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor: Amelie Bea Smith as Flora and Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca.

Interested? You can read all about The Haunting Of Bly Manor (and watch the creepy trailer) here. The 40-Year-Old Version – 9 October After winning at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Radha Blank’s The Forty-Year-Old Version is coming to Netflix. It tells the tale of Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright, who’s desperate for a breakthrough before 40. When she foils what seems like her last shot at success, though, she’s left with no choice but to reinvent herself as a rapper: RadhaMUSPrime. Watch the trailer for The 40-Year-Old Version below:

La Révolution – 16 October In this reimagined history of the French Revolution, this French-language drama follows the future inventor of the guillotine as he uncovers a disease – named Blue Blood – that drives the aristocracy to murder commoners. Watch the trailer for La Révolution below:

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 16 October

“What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for The Trial Of The Chicago 7. “The organisers of the protest – including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale – were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume Two – 19 October Were you, like so many other true crime addicts, hooked on Unsolved Mysteries? Well, we’ve good news for you, as Netflix has confirmed that six new episodes will be coming to the streaming platform on 19 October. And, in a fitting twist for Halloween, we’ve been promised a ghost episode. Find out more about Unsolved Mysteries: Volume Two here. Rebecca – 21 October

Netflix's Rebecca: Lily James and Armie Hammer as Mr and Mrs de Winter

After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome Cornish widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), an unnamed woman arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast. Naive and inexperienced, the new Mrs de Winter (Lily James) begins to settle into the trappings of her new life. However, it’s not long before she finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s first wife, Rebecca, who (allegedly) died in a tragic sailing accident. Will she be able to escape the dead woman’s hold on her… before it’s too late? Read everything there is to know about Netflix’s Rebecca here.

Cadaver – 22 October In the starving aftermath of a nuclear disaster, Leonora (Gitte Witt), Jacob (Thomas Gullestad) and their daughter Alice (Tuva Olivia Remman) are on the edge of survival. One day, the local hotel invites survivors to attend a theatre play, with a meal included, as a charitable effort to help those in need. Left with no choice, the family decides to go to the hotel, where the director, Mathias (Thorbjørn Harr), introduces the entire hotel as the stage. Attendees are given masks to help separate them from actors, but the play takes an eerie turn when audience members start to disappear. The line between reality and theatre quickly gets blurred, until Alice disappears in front of Leo and Jacob, and there’s no longer room for doubt: something is very wrong with Mathias’ hotel. The Queen’s Gambit – 23 October

Set during the Cold War era, orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) struggles with addiction in a quest to become the greatest chess player in the world. Over The Moon – 23 October This whimsical animated adventure, all about a young Chinese girl who builds her own rocket ship to the moon in search of the goddess that lives there, promises to lift your heart in a very big way. His House – 30 October Refugees Bol (Dirisu) and Rial (Mosaku) risk everything to escape with their family from the violent conflict of Sudan. An accident at sea, though, sees them arrive in the UK grieving the tragic loss of someone very dear to them. After spending time at a detention centre, they’re eventually granted their own house – which, despite being grimy and cut off from the city, feels like an opportunity for a fresh start. But it isn’t long before they realise something is deeply wrong with their new home. That something unspeakably evil lurks within its walls. That they’re not alone. Read all about His House here.

