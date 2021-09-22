October is on the horizon, bringing with it a whole host of Halloween goodies, so it makes sense that Netflix is releasing a bundle of new films and TV shows for the spookiest month of the season. From There’s Someone Inside Your House to Night Teeth, there are plenty of horror-themed treats to sink your fangs into, as well as the much-anticipated return of the murderous Joe Goldberg in You: season 3.

Elsewhere, we have Jake Gyllenhaal’s tense new Nordic noir, The Guilty, as well as Maid, Margot Robbie’s new Netflix series based on true events.

Throw in a Parisian comedy-drama about the coronavirus lockdown, a new season of The Baby-Sitters Club, and a musical about Princess Diana (yes, really), there truly is something for everyone to enjoy. With that in mind, then, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this October. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Maid – 1 October Inspired by the bestselling memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, And A Mother’s Will To Survive by Stephanie Land, Maid follows the story of Alex, a young mother who’s desperate to escape an abusive relationship. When she finally flees with her daughter in tow, Alex turns to housecleaning to – barely – make ends meet. And, in the process, she becomes a “nameless ghost” to her upper-middle class clients, many of whom do not know her from any other cleaner, but who she soon learns plenty about… The Guilty – 1 October

Set over the course of a single morning, The Guilty follows a troubled police detective, recently demoted to 911 operator duty, as he scrambles to save a kidnapped woman before it’s too late. With little information to go on, however, and limited help from law enforcement, Joe soon discovers that nothing about this call is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out. Diana: The Musical – 1 October Engaged to a prince she barely knows, this musical tale introduces us to a 19-year-old Diana Spencer as she is thrust onto the world stage and, overnight, becomes the most famous woman in the world. On My Block: Season 4 – 4 October The fourth season of this coming-of-age comedy sees a group of bright and street-savvy friends reunite after two years apart. When a secret is unburied, though, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.

Baking Impossible – 6 October Fans of The Great British Bake Off will love this new competition series, which pairs the most creative and innovative bakers with the best and brightest engineers to make creations that are beyond our wildest imaginations. Get ready for edible floating boats, electable mini golf courses, and cake-based skyscrapers that can withstand a simulated earthquake. Escape The Undertaker – 5 October

Escape The Undertaker is a new interactive horror film.

Blending the worlds of professional wrestling and horror, this interactive horror movie sees “The Undertaker set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know, though, is that the Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges.” The official Netflix synopsis adds: “It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.” There’s Someone Inside Your House – 6 October Focusing on the graduating class at Osborne High, this slasher film sees a group of students being picked off by a masked assailant. A masked assailant who, we hasten to add, is fully intent on exposing the darkest secret of each victim. Can a group of misfit outsiders stop the killings before it’s too late? The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – 11 October

The Baby-Sitters Club will return this October.

Based on the books by author Ann M. Martin and following the events of the brilliant first season of The Baby-Sitters Club, this sweetly compelling reboot follows the friendship group of Kirsty Thomas, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Mary Anne Spier and Dawn Shaffer as they mature into adolescence. Convergence: Courage In A Crisis – 12 October Set during the darkest days of 2020, this documentary celebrates the activists and volunteers who worked tirelessly to galvanise social change amidst the chaos of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fever Dream – 13 October

“A woman named Amanda lies stricken, far from home,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for Fever Dream. “A young boy named David questions her, trying to make her remember. “She’s not his mother, he’s not her son. As her time is running out, he helps her unravel a powerful, haunting story of obsessive jealousy, an invisible danger, and the power of a mother’s love for her child.” We’re already gripped. Little Things: Season 4 – 15 October We’ve finally reached the final season of Little Things, and, after over six years of togetherness, it’s time for Dhruv and Kavya to make the tricky transition from young love to a more mature relationship. If they can, that is.

You: Season 3 – 15 October In the “bonkers” third season of You, Penn Badgley’s Joe is tackling fatherhood as he is forced to leave and settle in a new town called Bainbridge. There, he meets and falls in love with a new woman called Mary Kay DiMarco. And, based on his romantic (read: obsessive and murderous) history so far, it’s safe to assume that things don’t go smoothly… The Four Of Us – 15 October After a four-week partner swap, two couples meet at a remote beach house and discover that everything has changed. Suddenly, their feelings are put to the test, their life choices and expectations are reevaluated. In the end, one question remains: who loves who – and is that really enough? Karma’s World – 15 October

Karma’s World follows Karma Grant, an aspiring artist and rapper with big talent and an even bigger heart. Will she be able to change the world with her music? Night Teeth – 20 October “A college student moonlighting as a chauffeur picks up two mysterious women for a night of party-hopping across LA,” reveals the Netflix synopsis for Night Teeth. “But when he uncovers their bloodthirsty intentions – and their dangerous, shadowy underworld – he must fight to stay alive.” Anyone else thinking vampires? Stuck Together – 20 October

Stuck Together sounds like it will be incredibly relatable.

Telling the tale of seven families living in the Parisian apartment building at 8 Rue de l’Humanite, this comedy-drama shows us what happens when the neighbours are forced to endure three months of life under lockdown. Found – 20 October Directed by Amanda Lipitz, this documentary film follows three American teenagers, each adopted from China, who discover they are blood-related cousins on 23andMe and embark together on a journey of discovery.

Inside Job – 22 October Yet another animated comedy for adults (think major Rick & Morty vibes), Inside Job dishes on the so-called shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. Hypnotic – 27 October This thriller centres on a young woman seeking self-improvement, who enlists the help of a renowned hypnotist. But after a handful of intense sessions, she soon discovers unexpected and deadly consequences. Army Of Thieves – 29 October

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead, a small-town bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) is recruited into a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals in order to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Colin In Black And White – 29 October

Colin in Black & White is coming to Netflix this October.

Created by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black & White tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California. As the official Netflix synopsis puts it: “Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. “You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.”

