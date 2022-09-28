And just like that, the last dregs of sunshine gave way to blustery wind and falling leaves, heralding the start of autumn and a proper excuse to get bundled up in our cosy blankets in front of the TV. The arrival of the colder weather and dwindling daylight not only means that we’re now layering with gusto, but on the entertainment front, our favourite TV channels and streaming platforms are shifting up a gear with their schedules, giving way to a brilliant new crop of TV shows, films and documentaries – and Netflix is no exception.

This month, the streaming platform has a bumper line-up of small-screen gems, not least because Halloween season is upon us, bringing a spine-tingling selection of spooky new TV shows and films including The Midnight Club, The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. Hollywood talent is also out in full force this month. From Mila Kunis’s edge-of-your-seat thriller Luckiest Girl Alive and Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington’s fantastical new film The School For Good And Evil to chilling crime drama The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, Truly, if this were an old school TV guide, you’d be furiously circling everything in red pen – but there’s no need, because with our rundown to all the noteworthy projects this month, you can plan your viewing schedule in good time. So, let’s take a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix in October 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly as more films and TV shows are announced. Togo – 5 October

This new crime thriller follows a car attendant who must defend his territory and protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his friends sell drugs on the streets. Jumping From High Places – 5 October Inspired by the novel of the same name by Chiara Parenti, this heartwarming Italian romcom follows Sole, a young woman with anxiety who, after her best friend’s death, tries to overcome all her greatest fears.

Netflix UK in October 2022: Jumping From High Places

Mr Harrigan’s Phone – 5 October Super producer Ryan Murphy looks set to have another hit on his hands with the supernatural coming-of-age story Mr Harrigan’s Phone. Based on the short story by Stephen King, the film follows the story of Craig (Jaeden Martell), a young boy who forms an unlikely bond with reclusive billionaire Mr Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) over books and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes away, Craig discovers that he is able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone that was buried with him.

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes – 5 October This chilling new docuseries explores the warped mind of American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer through newly unearthed recorded interviews with his legal team, revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee’s marginalised communities.

Man On Pause – 7 October This Turkish comedy series follows Yusuf, an ordinary family man with two kids who realises he is going through andropause. As he increasingly comes to appreciate his beloved wife, he decides to make some changes to their lives. Deciding to move to a dream house will merge Yusuf’s life with the complicated life of rich landlord Mahmut Timucin and his violent Russian lover, Svetlana; the ex-wife, Sahinde; their twin girls; and Yusuf’s bizarre sister and husband. Luckiest Girl Alive – 7 October

Based on the New York Times bestselling thriller by Jessica Knoll, Luckiest Girl Alive follows Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of a harrowing incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her perfectly crafted life. Glitch season 1 – 7 October After the mysterious disappearance of her boyfriend, a young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to track him down, only to stumble into a wild conspiracy. The Midnight Club – 7 October

The first week of October is off to a strong start for horror fans with the release of this terrifying new series from Mike Flanagan, the producer of several of the streamer’s buzziest projects in recent years, including The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Based on the 1994 novel of the same name as well as other works by Christopher Pike, the series follows eight terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice who come together every night at midnight to tell each other scary stories — and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond. Old People – 7 October The horror genre gains a chilling new addition with this German film, which follows Ella, a woman who is travelling back to her hometown with her kids for her sister’s wedding. When a huge thunderstorm hits the town on the night of the wedding, the elderly residents of a retirement home start attacking the young caretakers with horrific brutality. Following a blackout, they escape into the cold rain and make their way to the wedding, where soon Ella will have to fight for her family’s survival. Someone Borrowed – 13 October This Portuguese romcom follows Luiz (Caio Castro), a 30-year-old man who has never been involved with any women other than his mother and three sisters. To fulfil his controlling mother’s dying wish, and avoid being left out of the will, the self-proclaimed eternal bachelor hires a surrogate wife. The Playlist – 13 October

It’s hard to imagine a world without our beloved Spotify playlists, but once upon a time, the idea of creating a free legal music streaming service seemed like an impossible task. All that changed when the the young Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek created Spotify. In this captivating new Swedish biopic series, we discover how Ek and a group of passionate young entrepreneurs came together and revolutionised a whole industry with their big dreams of sharing music far and wide. Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – 13 October

National treasure Sue Perkins can always be relied upon to make us laugh, but in this fascinating new series, we’ll see the comedian in a completely different light as she travels around South America to experiencing some of the most bizarre, unusual and shocking activities that are somehow perfectly legal in those countries. The Watcher – 13 October

Inspired by the shocking true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey, this chilling new series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale follows a family who move into their suburban dream home only to quickly discover that they’ve inherited a living nightmare. From ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” to the unsettling behaviour of their neighbours, stalking takes on sinister new levels as the family fight to survive. The Curse Of Bridge Hollow – 14 October If you can’t stomach blood and gore but fancy getting into the Halloween spirit, family-friendly comedy The Curse Of Bridge Hollow could be just the ticket. The film follows a Halloween-hating dad (Marlon Wayans) who reluctantly teams up with his teenage daughter (Stranger Things’ Priah Ferguson) when an evil spirit wreaks havoc by making their town’s decorations come to life. If that wasn’t enough to persuade you to peek through your fingers, the fact that Kelly Rowland is also in the cast definitely warrants a watch.

Everything Calls For Salvation season 1 – 14 October Loosely based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Daniele Mencarelli, Everything Calls For Salvation follows a young man who has a life-changing experience when he spends a week in a psychiatric ward.

“Daniele is a 20-year-old with a great sensitivity,” reads the official synopsis, “who after a psychotic crisis wakes up in the dormitory of a psychiatric ward together with five unlikely roommates with whom he thinks he has nothing in common, pressured by doctors who want to rummage in his brain, and looked after by nurses who seem cynical and disinterested. “But seven days are long and what at first seemed like a sentence slowly turns into one of the most intense and formative experiences of his life.” Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 – 18 October The iconic and gripping series returns with another instalment of unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity. Through interviews, and character-driven storytelling, some of the most intriguing, horrifying, and bewildering mysteries are explored as those involved attempt to understand and solve them. Notre-Dame – 19 October

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this gripping series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians. “As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in the cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer,” reads the official synopsis. “They will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other – so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again.” The School For Good and Evil – 19 October

Based on the epic international bestselling series by Soman Chainani, Netflix’s starry adaptation of The School For Good And Evil is poised to become the next magical addition to the fantasy genre. The film follows best friends Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. You’ll likely have already seen the wondrous pictures of lead stars Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron doing the rounds, but the film is definitely worth watching for the ensemble cast too, which includes Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Mark Heap, Patti LuPone and Rachel Bloom. Descendant – 21 October Produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, and directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Margaret Brown (The Order Of Myths, The Great Invisible), this incredible film which scooped a special jury prize winner at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival follows the descendant community of Africatown in Alabama as they seek justice and healing upon the discovery of The Clotilda, the last known ship to arrive in the United States illegally carrying enslaved Africans. From Scratch – 21 October

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir by Tembi Locke, From Scratch is a cross-cultural love story that follows Amahle “Amy” Wheeler (played by Zoe Saldaña), an American student studying abroad in Italy, as she meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. “Their whirlwind romance faces many unforeseen challenges, including their very different cultural backgrounds,” reads the official synopsis. “But when Lino is faced with unimaginable health challenges and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together to create an extended family unlike any they could have imagined, proving that love crosses all borders.” Barbarians season 2 – 21 October

Netflix UK in October 2022: Barbarians season 2

One year after the Varus Battle, the Roman troops have returned to Germania stronger than ever, and Ari is confronted with his Roman past once more. His brother has joined the Roman side in order to punish Ari for his betrayal of Rome. While Thusnelda and Ari join forces to unite the tribes against Rome, Folkwin ominously challenges the gods. 20th Century Girl – 21 October In this heartwarming romcom, a videotape received one winter brings back memories of 1999 for Bo-ra, then a 17-year-old who played Cupid for her best friend Yeon-doo. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities – 25 October

Dubbed the master of horror, award-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has returned with Cabinet Of Curiosities, a collection of sinister stories told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy and many more. The new anthology series, according to the official synopsis, is designed to “challenge our traditional notions of horror”. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight episodes tales are sure to shake up the genre in nightmarish ways. The Good Nurse – 26 October

A gripping thriller based on the true tale of one of America’s most prolific serial killers, A Good Nurse follows Amy (Jessica Chastain), a nurse who risks her own life when she becomes suspicious that her colleague Charlie (Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths. Cici – 27 October This moving Turkish drama follows a family who migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface. Dubai Bling – 27 October

Reality TV fans, prepare to get acquainted with the phrase: “Habibi, welcome to Dubai!” This Arabic docu-soap gives us an insight into the lives of ten self-made millionaires hailing from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Lebanon, all of whom now live in Dubai. Expect lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion – as well as drama and tension galore. Beyond The Universe – 27 October This romantic drama follows talented pianist Nina (Giulia Be), who must overcome the challenges of dealing with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can attack any part of the body. While waiting for a kidney transplant, she forges an unexpected connection with her doctor, who will help her overcome her insecurities in the struggle to play on stage with a great orchestra in São Paulo. All Quiet On The Western Front – 28 October

Based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, this remake of the Academy Award-winning drama tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the western front of the First World War. Paul and his comrades experience first hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches.

