Autumn has always been the season of mists and mellow fruitfulness. Now, thanks to Netflix, it’s gearing up to be the season of must-watch entertainment releases, too. That’s right: having sped our way through an undeniably wild year, September is upon as at last. And the streaming platform is keeping its foot on the pedal, dropping a wealth of brilliant films and TV shows to kick the season off in style. For those in need of a nostalgia kick, Netflix will once again be adding a wealth of older movies and TV series, including Gogglebox, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971), Halloween (2018), and Kick-Ass (2010).

If television is more your thing, then don’t worry: we’ve finally reached the month that much-anticipated shows Ratched and Away will become available to binge on the streaming platform. All in all? The future of streaming looks brighter than ever. So, without any further ado, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this September – and rest assured that we will keep this article fully updated as new titles become available. Love, Guaranteed – 3 September

This frothy romcom follows hardworking lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) who, in a bid to save her small law firm, takes on a high-profile case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr), a charming new client wanting to sue a dating website that promises love to those who use it. “But as the case heats up, so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other,” Netflix teases. Classic. I’m Thinking Of Ending Things – 4 September Everyone at Stylist HQ is incredibly excited about this horror film, which promises to touch a nerve with anyone who’s stayed in a relationship past its sell-by date. Essentially, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) joins Jake (Jesse Plemons), her boyfriend of six weeks, for a road trip to meet his parents at his old family farm. Too bad, then, that she’s thinking of ending things – especially as he has an unscheduled stop in mind. You can read all about it here. Away – 4 September

Described as P.S. I Love You meets Gravity, new Netflix Original series Away follows astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) as she embarks on a career-high mission to Mars in command of an international crew. Sadly, though, she has to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter to do so. Prepare to cry. A lot. The Duchess – 11 September Katherine Ryan stars in her debut scripted series The Duchess, which is all about the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mom living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy – Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?

In this award-winning documentary, a two-year-old girl from Bangkok – nicknamed “Einz” – loses her battle with brain cancer. Her father, a laser scientist, yearns to give his little girl the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body, and makes the unorthodox decision to store her remains in a cryo-preservation tank. Much like his father, Einz’s teen brother, Matrix, desperately wants to revive his little sister. What the boy later discovers, though, rattles the family’s radical hope in science. Criminal: UK (Season 2) – 16 September That’s right, folks: Netflix series Criminal is back! Teasing the series’ return, Netflix says: “Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns to Netflix on 16 September with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. “Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.” The Devil All The Time – 16 September

Netflix’s official synopsis for this unsettling film reads: “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters – an unholy preacher, twisted couple, and crooked sheriff – converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. “Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, The Devil All The Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.” Intrigued? We thought as much, so you can find out more here. Ratched – 18 September Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy reunite in this One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, which focuses on the origins of the original text and film’s villain, Nurse Ratched,

Which means that, yeah, we’re going to watch a young nurse at a psychiatric hospital become jaded and bitter before turning into a full-fledged monster to her patients. Gulp. Find out more about the must-watch psychological horror series here.

Enola Holmes – 23 September Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter, Enola Holmes – teen sister to the famous detective Sherlock Holmes – gets her first solo cinematic outing in this movie. The plot is hinged on the disappearance of Enola’s mother, prompting the young woman to embark on a journey to London in search of her. When she arrives, though, she finds herself involved in the kidnapping of a young marquess, fleeing murderous villains, and trying to elude her shrewd older brothers – all while attempting to piece together clues to her mother’s strange disappearance. Find out more about the film here.

