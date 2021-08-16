September is fast approaching, and Netflix is gearing up to drop a bundle of must-watch films and TV shows just in time for those cosy autumnal nights in. We have a terrifying new horror series to sink our teeth into, thanks to Midnight Mass, as well as new seasons of Money Heist, Sex Education, and Dear White People. And there’s also a documentary or two in the mix, as well as the odd slushy romcom (because, let’s face it, we can always do with another slushy romcom).

With all that to enjoy and more, here’s our pick of what’s new on Netflix this coming month. Please note that this article will be updated regularly to include new titles. Afterlife Of The Party – 2 September When a social butterfly (Victoria Justice) dies during her birthday week, she’s given a chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she’s worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky. Money Heist: Season 5 – 3 September

The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. Everything that could possibly have gone wrong has, indeed, gone wrong. And, to make things even worse, a new enemy has come on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. “The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war,” promises Netflix. Worth – 3 September

Based on true events, this emotional drama sees lawyer Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) learn a lesson in empathy when he is forced to battle cynicism, bureaucracy and politics in his bid to help the victims of 9/11. But how can he ever hope to compensate those families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the attacks on the Twin Towers? JJ+E – 8 September This romantic drama, set in Stockholm, follows two young people living together in a city but living very different lives. Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali – 9 September

Blood Brothers will explore the friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.

This new documentary, inspired by the book Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali And Malcolm X, offers up another side to the legendary icons thanks to its never-before-seen archival footage. Prey – 10 September In this unsettling horror, a hiking trip into the wild turns into a desperate bid for survival for five friends on the run from a mysterious shooter. Kate – 10 September

This action thriller follows Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a finely tuned assassin at the height of her game. But, when she discovers that she’s been poisoned and has less than 24 hours to exact revenge, she finds herself forming an unlikely bond with the teenage daughter of one of her past victims. Lucifer: Season 6 – 10 September We’ve finally reached the teary final season of Lucifer, and it seems the world is beginning to unravel without a God. Surely this should be exactly what the devil wants, right? So why is he hesitating? Schumacher – 15 September As you’ve probably guessed from the title, this F1 documentary shines a light on Michael Schumacher and his sporting career. Sex Education: Season 3 – 17 September

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education.

It’s a new year, which means we can expect some casual sex, true love declarations, feminist awakenings, commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and plenty more unexpected surprises. We can’t wait! Dear White People: Season 4 – 22 September

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, the fourth and final season of Dear White People promises to shake things up with its 90s-inspired musical extravaganza. Confessions of an Invisible Girl – 22 September Directed by Bruno Garotti, this Brazilian romcom sees a 16-year-old girl forced to start over at a new school. Midnight Mass – 24 September

In Midnight Mass, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

From The Haunting Of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford), the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater), a series of seemingly miraculous events – and some frightening omens, too. Spooky stuff, right? Ada Twist, Scientist – 28 September Ada Twist is the pint-sized heroine in the Obamas’ new animated series, as she does her utmost best to unravel and solve mysteries for her friends and family. But our curious lead soon discovered that science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place. Sounds Like Love – 29 September Based on Elísabet Benavent’s bestselling novel series, this Spanish romcom sees a 30-year-old vows to move forward with her life after finding herself stuck as an assistant.

