I think we can all agree that the summer of 2022 has been pretty epic. After two years of Covid-19 restrictions, we got back out into the world and brunched, holidayed and partied to our heart’s content. On top of that, the UK actually experienced something of a consistent summer, giving us a chance to wear all the hot weather-appropriate clothes that usually live in hibernation for 90% of the year. But now, autumn is here. OK, so the autumn equinox – the traditional marker of falling leaves, pumpkin spice lattes and chunky knits – doesn’t begin until 23 September, but any Brit who checks the weather on their phone first thing in the morning will have noticed that change is in the air.

And you know what? We’re excited. Because aside from all the small joys of autumn that we’ve just mentioned, it also means that TV is ramping up in a big way.

Alongside all the brilliant streaming gems to be found on Disney+, Amazon Prime and Now, streaming giant Netflix has really delivered a bumper slate of TV shows, documentaries and films this month. From the shocking true crime documentary Sins Of Our Mother and Maya Hawke’s dark high school comedy Do Revenge to Allison Janney’s nail-biting new thriller Lou and Ana de Armas’s long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, there’s no shortage of small screen gems to keep you entertained. Without further ado, let’s take a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix in September 2022. Please note that this article will be updated regularly as more films and TV shows are announced. Off The Hook season 1 – 1 September

This hilariously relatable new French comedy follows thirty-somethings Lea and Manon, who turn their lives upside down when they go on a digital detox and bring their whole families along for the ride. Love In The Villa – 1 September After suffering a break-up, a young woman (Kat Graham) takes a trip to romantic Verona to heal her broken heart. Things take a sideways turn, though, when she finds that the villa she reserved has been double booked, and she’ll have to share her getaway with a cynical and very good-looking British man (Tom Hopper).

Devil In Ohio – 2 September

The name of this new series is chilling enough, but to know that it’s actually inspired by true events? Consider us intrigued. Adapted from Daria Polatin’s bestselling book, Devil In Ohio is a shocking tale of demonic mayhem and mystery in the heart of small town America.

When hospital psychiatrist Dr Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) shelters a mysterious cult escapee (Madeleine Arthur), she is determined to protect her. But her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart. Dated And Related – 2 September Hosted by Too Hot To Handle’s Melinda Berry, this eye-popping new reality series sees pairs of siblings get an all-too revealing glimpse into each other’s love lives as they search for ‘the one’ together. Sounds incredibly awkward… “Imagine having to think about your sibling dating – how they flirt, how they treat their partners and what their signature moves are,” reads the synopsis.

Inspired by that toe-curling premise, the dating series will follow pairs of siblings as they see each other’s love life up close and personal on a quest for love. “Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating,” the synopsis continues. “But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bullsh*t?” The Festival Of Troubadours – 2 September This moving new Netflix Original film tells the story of an unexpected reunion between a travelling musician and his son after 25 years of separation. With their past on the one hand and their future on the other, the pair try to solve their problems and find forgiveness.

You’re Nothing Special – 2 September

Whether we like it or not, our parents pass down all kinds of inherited traits in their wondrous gene pool. While we may be aware of a lot of the physical ones, like curly hair or double-jointed wrists, some of them may lie hidden and take us completely by surprise later in life, just like in new Spanish fantasy comedy You’re Nothing Special.

After saying goodbye to her life in Barcelona and moving to her mum’s boring town, Amaia fully expects her life to suck. That is until she discovers she may have inherited powers from her grandmother: a woman she never met, but has the reputation of being the only witch that has ever lived in the town of Salabarria. Get Smart With Money – 6 September Cost of living crisis on your mind? Get Smart With Money might help. Pairing real people with financial gurus over the course of a full year, Netflix’s entertaining and informative new documentary about personal finance is a bit like Queer Eye for economics. From a bartender living paycheck to paycheck to a family wondering if they can retire early, these stories carry plenty of practical take-home advice for everyone, as well as lessons on how to live a richer life beyond your bank account. Chef’s Table: Pizza – 7 September

The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, viewers will be taken inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form. The Anthrax Attacks In The Shadow of 9/11 – 8 September From Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss (Extremis, The Kill Team), this shocking documentary tells the story of the 2001 anthrax attacks on the United States, in which five Americans were killed and at least 17 fell ill after letters containing fatal anthrax spores were posted one week after the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks. Using interviews and scripted re-enactments based on emails and FBI field notes, as well as shocking and heartbreaking stories from investigators, survivors and the families of those who were infected, the documentary unravels a tale of deadly poison, obsession, and paranoia, all told against the backdrop of the war on terror.

End Of The Road – 9 September In this high-octane action thriller, a cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer. No Limit – 9 September Inspired by a true story, this French sports movie follows Roxana (Camille Rowe) who falls head over heels in love when she meets world champion free diver, Pascal Gauthier (Sofiane Zermani). She becomes both lover and student as Pascal initiates her into an extreme sport that’s as enthralling as it is death-defying. Moving from one competition to the next, in dive locations across the world, Roxana begins to push limit after limit, wholly consumed in the throes of this passionate affair… but where will it end? Cobra Kai season 5 – 9 September

The battle for the soul of the valley may be over, but the war is just beginning. Taking place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, the fifth season of the action comedy opens with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Following the shocking results of the tournament, Sensei Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help. The Lørenskog Disappearance – 14 September

Make way for your next Scandi crime drama obsession. Based on the disappearance of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen in 2018 that shocked Norway, The Lørenskog Disappearance centres around the investigators, journalists and lawyers who in the wake of the kidnapping are sucked into a vortex of theories, speculations and rumours. Delving into how susceptible we all are to constructing our own conclusions in the absence of a definitive truth, the series reveals how far the characters are willing to go in their quest to find an answer. Heartbreak High season 1 – 14 September

Over 20 years after much-loved Australian teen drama Heartbreak High introduced us to the students of Hartley High, school is officially back in session with a brand new Netflix reboot. In the new series, Amerie becomes an instant pariah after the discovery of her secret map that charts all the hook-ups in the school year, promoting the school to force its students into a sexual literacy programme. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation while navigating love, sex and heartbreak. Sins Of Our Mother – 14 September Stand by for Netflix’s most scandalous documentary of the month. New three-part series Sins Of Our Mother has a single burning question at its heart: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?

The documentary is based on the story of Lori Vallow, who was once known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God. Now, she’s currently in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife and her two youngest children. Featuring exclusive insight from Lori’s surviving son, Colby, the documentary unravels his family’s backstory as well as as well their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. Do Revenge – 16 September The trailer had the internet in a complete tailspin last month, and we predict Netflix’s upcoming high school comedy Do Revenge has plenty more twists and turns in store for us when it hits our screens.

Starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes, the Hitchcockian comedy follows Drea (alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl), who team up to go after each other’s bullies. Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard – 16 September In a world exclusive, Financial Times journalist Dan McCrum reveals the inside story of his six-year investigation into the German Fintech payment company Wirecard and the dirty tricks that were deployed against him as he battled to expose a multi-billion euro fraud. A twisting tale that takes in mafia, porn barons and the Russian intelligence agencies, the documentary thriller demands answers of the company’s CEO, currently awaiting trial, and its mysterious COO, who is now on the run. Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – 21 September

This fascinating true crime docuseries explores how controversial slimming cream sellers turned con artists Wanna Marchi and Stefania Noble went from major success on Italian TV to serving jail time for their audacious scams. Thai Cave Rescue – 22 September Hot on the heels of Amazon Prime’s Thirteen Lives, this new drama revisits the remarkable story of the rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped for two weeks in flooded caves in Thailand during the summer of 2018.

Per the official synopsis, Thai Cave Rescue will tell the “untold stories of the Thai youth soccer team and their coach who got trapped in one of the most dangerous cave systems on Earth and the extraordinary efforts by their families, the people of Thailand, and volunteers from all over the world as they work together to fight against both nature and time to save the team”. Athena – 23 September

This gripping French-language film follows Abdel (Dali Benssalah), who is called back from the frontline to find his family torn apart after the death of his youngest brother following an alleged police altercation. Caught between his younger brother Karim’s (Sami Slimane) desire for revenge and the criminal dealings of his older brother Moktar (Ouassini Embarek), he struggles to calm the rising tensions. As the situation escalates, their community Athena is transformed into a fortress under siege, becoming a scene of tragedy for both the family and beyond. The Girls At The Back – 23 September

The Girls At The Back is the story of five 30-year-olds, close friends since school, who organise a week-long getaway together every year without exception. This year, something has come up that will force them to invent new rules of the game: one of them has been diagnosed with cancer. Lou – 23 September You know that any project that the Oscar-winning Allison Janney lends her talents to is going to be excellent, and upcoming thriller Lou might just be one of her best yet.

The film follows Lou (Janney), who thought she’d put her dangerous past behind her until her quiet life is interrupted by a desperate mother (Jurnee Smollett), who begs her to save her kidnapped daughter. As a massive storm rages, the two women risk their lives on a rescue mission that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts. Blonde – 28 September

It’s the biopic we’ve all been waiting for. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Netflix’s long-awaited Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.