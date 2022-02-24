In the world of entertainment, choosing what to watch on telly can be a real conundrum. Don’t get us wrong, we’ll never complain about the array of brilliant new TV shows, films, documentaries and reality series on our screens – but seriously, there are few things as satisfying as curling up on the sofa after a long day and being able to press play in two minutes flat. It hasn’t escaped our notice, then, that Sky has really been delivering the goods when it comes to genuinely compelling TV shows. From Olivia Colman’s true crime saga Landscapers to Phoebe Dyvenor’s biopic The Colour Room, the viewing picks have been anything but pedestrian of late. And happily, the schedule is set to get even better.

Just over the horizon, Sky is soon to release three small screen gems in the form of Keeley Hawes’ dystopian new series The Midwich Cuckoos, the powerful supernatural drama The Rising and Paapa Essiedu’s heart-pounding action thriller The Lazarus Project. Before we get there, however, there’s an excellent line-up of TV shows to keep us content in March. And to save you the hassle of infinite browsing, we’ve handpicked the very best of them landing next month. Be sure to check back in soon, as we’ll be updating this piece regularly.

Somebody Somewhere, released 1 March

Somebody Somewhere lands on Sky and Now on 1 March

Inspired by the life of comedian and singer Bridget Everett, this endearing seven-part series follows the story of 40-something Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface who, beneath it all, is struggling to fit the hometown mould. As she grapples with loss and acceptance after the death of her sister, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up.

Death On The Beach, released 3 March

Death on The Beach is released on Sky and Now on 3 March

In 2015, Chrissie Annesley travelled to the paradise island of Koh Tao, Thailand, on a trip of a lifetime. Two weeks later, she was found dead in her beach hut. Chrissie joined the tragic roll call of numerous young travellers who have died under mysterious circumstances on the popular, remote backpacking island. In a new documentary, Death On The Beach examines the story of Annesley, featuring interviews from her family and the families of several other victims who have died on Koh Tao, in search of an answer as to what is really going on in paradise.

Mother Teresa: For The Love of God? released 8 March

Everyone knows her name, but who really was Mother Teresa behind the headlines? In a new three-part profile, Mother Teresa: For The Love Of God? chronicles the twists and turns of an improbable life, revealing the extraordinary truth about one of the most recognised yet enigmatic, controversial and complex figures in contemporary history. Told through the multiple viewpoints from those who knew her best, and drawing on archive and personal letters where we hear from Mother Teresa in her own words, this series tells the astonishing story of a modern-day Saint.

Funeral For A Dog, released 17 March

Funeral For A Dog is released on Sky and Now on 17 March

With locations spanning Italy, New York, Germany, Finland and South America, gripping new international drama Funeral For A Dog will be taking viewers on a cinematic journey across the globe this month as a journalist gets drawn into a complex love triangle. Based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Pletzinger, the eight-part series follows journalist Daniel Mandelkern (Albrecht Schuch) as he travels to Italy for an interview with celebrated writer Mark Svensson (Friedrich Mücke), who lives by a secluded lake. Mandelkern is immediately drawn into the mystery of Mark, his eternal love Tuuli, and Felix, Tuuli’s missing partner, people he believes he recognises from Mark’s novel. But something is not quite right and as Mandelkern delves deeper, he makes a shocking discovery.

Anyone Can Sing, released 30 March

If you can’t sing to save your life, you might be intrigued to watch Anyone Can Sing, a feel-good series following six discordant participants who are put through their paces as their voices are transformed from screeching in the shower to singing like a soprano, proving that all of us can hold a tune. Along the way, The English National Opera’s world class vocal coaches Nicky Spence, Sarah Pring and Michael Harper will mentor the would-be singers, giving masterclasses on everything from vocal technique to stage presence and setting them a series of musical challenges. They’ll also receive expert tuition from superstars such as Katherine Jenkins to take their singing to the next level – all in the space of three months.

