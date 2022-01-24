Admit it: keeping up with culture these days can sometimes feel like mission impossible. What with reading a few pages of the latest bestseller, listening to a conversation-starting podcast or catching up with that obscure documentary all your colleagues are talking about, there’s always more to consume. Little wonder, then, that we’re so overwhelmed by choice that we very often end up doomscrolling into the light of our phones.

But culture shouldn’t be a burden, dear reader, it should be fun. That’s why we’re launching Culture Fix. Every week, we’ll be sifting through the stream of new books, TV shows, films, podcasts and exhibitions and highlighting five standout releases that we love. Hopefully, you’ll find something here that not only saves you from infinite browsing, but that you can chat about with all your favourite people afterwards.