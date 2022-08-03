If you’ve been on social media at all over the past week, you may have seen that Beyoncé has released her seventh studio album, Renaissance Act 1.

The project, released 29 July, has been a constant soundtrack for many of the singer’s fans and has swiftly become her most critically acclaimed album, topping charts and spawning praise from fans around the world who’ve been taking to social media to share their favourite tracks.

But among the celebrations were two things that have rocked the release and sparked conversation.

One of the tracks featured on the album, Heated, caused controversy last week, as the song included a lyric featuring a slur that is used to demean people with spastic cerebral palsy.

“Sp***in’ on that ass, sp** on that ass,” read the initial lyrics.

The term, derived from the word ‘spastic’, was used colloquially by Beyoncé to as a reference to ‘going wild’ or ‘freaking out’. Her use of the word came under fire globally, resulting in calls for the star to remove the use of the word.