The 94th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 27 March. Is it shaping up to be a glamorous return to form after last year’s muted ceremony was hamstrung by Covid protocols? Well, if by ‘form’ you mean fiercely debated and mired in all kinds of controversy before the red carpet has even hit the LA tarmac then yes… Oscar is back with bells on.

When it was announced that several categories would be dropped from the telecast, including such feted awards as Editing, Sound, and Hair and Make-up Design, many expressed their disappointment. Indeed, the Academy is still being urged to reverse that decision by prominent industry creatives and film buffs alike, even at this eleventh hour.

Jane Campion appears to be riding high all the way to a Best Director win for The Power Of The Dog but her sweep is somewhat tainted by her recent gaffe at the Critics Choice Awards where she told tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams that they “do not play against the guys like I have to”. Condemned as tin-eared, offensive and the epitome of “white feminism”, Campion has since apologised profusely, and she may use her speech if she wins to say sorry again.