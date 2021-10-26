Being confronted with the fact that this particularly groundbreaking and pivotal show is officially coming to an end has left many of us reflective of just how important it was to not only see Issa, Molly, Lawrence et al on our TV (and laptop screens), but just how impactful it was to our own lives and the way we navigated various aspects of it.

After all, how many examples of this kind of Black representation do we have on a global scale? From the complex and at times toxic relationship between Issa and Lawrence, to the career-driven yet romantically challenged love life of Molly, to witnessing characters finding their own paths and their voices – sometimes to the detriments of their friendships – Insecure has spoken to many of us over the last five years, and we have identified and grown with these characters as if we’re right there with them.

As the show prepares to premiere here in the UK on 26 October, we spoke to five Black British women about what the show means to them and the imprint it has left on their own lives.