The people at Hulu definitely know how to give us what we want. The recent announcement of their latest series Black Cake already has our pulses slightly raised. Based on the upcoming book by Charmaine Wilkerson, which is set to be published in 2022, Black Cake is “a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting,” with the story stretching across Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California.

You may also like The Flight Attendant: why Kaley Cuoco’s fresh new murder mystery TV series is a must-watch

Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson will be published in 2022

It already sounds perfect for fans of Nicole Kidman’s marriage drama The Undoing or black comedy The Flight Attendant who have missed high drama, twisted characters and endless secrets on their screens. And if the team behind it are anything to go by, it’s going to be deliciously dark. The series comes from Women of the Movement creator and The Handmaid’s Tale writer Marissa Jo Cerar, with Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films executive producing.

Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films will produce Black Cake

Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

What is the plot of Black Cake?

As the novel’s synopsis explains: “In present-day California, Eleanor Bennett’s death leaves behind a puzzling inheritance for her two children, Byron and Benny: a traditional Caribbean black cake, made from a family recipe with a long history, and a voice recording. In her message, Eleanor shares a tumultuous story about a headstrong young swimmer who escapes her island home under suspicion of murder. The heartbreaking journey Eleanor unfolds, the secrets she still holds back, and the mystery of a long-lost child, challenge everything the siblings thought they knew about their family, and themselves.” “Can Byron and Benny reclaim their once-close relationship, piece together Eleanor’s true history, and fulfill her final request to “share the black cake when the time is right?” Will their mother’s revelations bring them back together or leave them feeling more lost than ever?” Anyone else already getting Big Little Lies mixed with Daphne DuMaurier’s Rebecca vibes?

Black Cake will be penned by the Emmy-nominated writer of Hulu's mega hit The Handmaid's Tale

You may also like See How They Run: Saoirse Ronan’s new murder mystery promises to take us on a wild ride

The book – and its series adaptation – are named after a dish that signifies the marriage of cultures at the heart of the story. Black cake evolved from the British plum pudding that colonizers brought to the West Indies, a recipe that was then modified by islanders to incorporate their local ingredients.

You may also like The Pale Blue Eye: everything we know so far about Netflix’s latest murder mystery

When will Black Cake be available to watch?

Most of the project remains under wraps, and pre-production is not yet reported to have begun, but we’re already imagining a heartfelt but slick Knives Out-style whodunnit, complete with complex characters, zany outfits and breathtaking island backdrops. We will be sure to keep you updated with any news on the exciting project.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy