It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a decade since Black Mirror first aired on our TV screens. Back in 2011, the sci-fi anthology series from Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones quickly gained a cult following for its depiction of a technological world that seemed a little too close for comfort. Three years since the fifth season aired, speculation has swirled over whether Black Mirror would return, who had the rights to it, and what would come next for a series that always seemed to eerily reflect our future. In the meantime, recent world events have drawn plenty of comparisons to a real-life dystopia – and not just for the way technology has evolved and become even more intertwined with our own day-to-day lives.

Well, the day has arrived when we can all stop wondering about the future of the popular series, because the sixth season of Black Mirror is currently in the works at Netflix. According to a new report from Variety, casting is now underway on a brand new set of episodes. While details on the individual stories are unknown at this point in time, we do know that the new instalment of Black Mirror will have more episodes than the last run, which comprised just three and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace and Miley Cyrus.

Black Mirror: Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Striking Vipers

Intriguingly, Variety also reports that the new instalment is set to have one major difference to previous seasons – and it’s all down to production values. This time around, the new episodes of Black Mirror are expected to be a cinematic experience, with each episode being treated as its own individual film. Think of the star-laden episodes of recent seasons, and this bodes extremely well for an impressive comeback. Although the show began its early life on Channel 4, Black Mirror became a cultural phenomenon when it moved home to Netflix in 2015, and clocked up memorable appearances from the likes of Hayley Atwell, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Miley Cyrus, Jesse Plemons and Jodie Whitaker.

Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror

The news is especially promising given that at the start of the pandemic, creator Charlie Brooker cast doubt on the show’s future. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he told the Radio Times. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.” The dark, uncomfortable storylines in Black Mirror, of course, have been what makes the series so compelling. But as we look ahead to the show returning to the streaming platform, it seems as though the next big-budget instalment will definitely be something different to what we’ve seen before. We’ll keep this story updated as we hear word on casting, stories and a potential release date.