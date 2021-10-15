As beauty standards shift, the prevalence of the ‘Instagram face’ and appearing ‘racially ambiguous’ is on the rise.

In reducing Black culture to a look, hairstyle or outfit, celebrities like Rita Ora, the Kardashian sisters and now Jesy Nelson, demonstrate a disregard for Blackness in modern society. By reducing a culture to a trendy look, the white women who stand accused of blackfishing are cherry-picking elements of being Black that are palatable or ‘cool’ for them at the time.

Many people have likened blackfishing to the historic donning of blackface because it profits off of the exoticisation of oppressed communities. Arguably, both blackfishing and blackface treat Blackness as a costume to be donned and removed when desired.

In her recent Instagram Live, Nelson said that she never wanted to cause offence and added:

“I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of colour with this video and my song because, like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to.”

She goes on to defend her tan by saying:

“I didn’t even have any fake tan on, I’ve been in Antigua prior to that for three weeks and I’m just really lucky that, as a white girl, when I’m in the sun I tan so dark. So many people have said to me before, Leigh Anne even said to me in the group: ‘Are you sure you’re not mixed-race because you go darker than me in the sun, that’s crazy.’”