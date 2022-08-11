As far as era-defining movies go, 2017 will forever be the year that Timothée Chalamet captured the spirit of young love in the coming-of-age hit Call Me By Your Name. Adapted from the André Aciman book of the same name, the Oscar-winning movie made waves with its portrayal of a tender summer romance between a precocious 17-year-old boy and a handsome doctoral student. But Chalamet’s latest coming-of-age story is a world away from peaches, 80s songs and sun-soaked Italian scenery. In fact, it’s an unequivocal horror story.

Call Me By Your Name: Timothée Chalamet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name, Bones And All tells the story of Maren, a 16-year-old girl living on the fringes of society, and disenfranchised drifter Lee, who fall in love on an epic roadtrip across America. There’s just one complication for the young lovers: Maren struggles with a particularly unusual craving. Namely, an inborn desire to consume human flesh. “The film is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter, as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America,” reads the official synopsis. “But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand which will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

The film, which sees Chalamet reunite with Italian director Luca Guadagnino following the Academy Award-winning success of Call Me By Your Name, also stars Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper and Jake Horowitz. In the first teaser shared by Chalamet on Twitter, we see the cannibal lovers on their cross-country roadtrip. “You don’t think I’m a bad person?” the nomadic Lee asks his love interest. “All I think is that I love you,” Maren replies. Guadagnino has previously previously said that he believed “only Timothée can play this role”. “He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him,” Guadagnino said. “And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

Bones And All: Taylor Russell will play Maren

In a recent interview, meanwhile, the director said he was “drawn toward and touched by” people who live on the margins of society. “I love these characters. The heart of the movie is tender and affectionate towards them. I’m interested in their emotional journeys. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face. “The movie is, for me, a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?” Bones And All is expected to be released in cinemas on 23 November. The film will first premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.