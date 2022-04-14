It doesn’t sound like much of a hard ask, but in the world of entertainment, where we’re spoilt for choice with brilliant TV shows, films and documentaries, finding joyous LGBTQ+ stories can sometimes feel like mission impossible. There’s a long-standing trope, you see, of consigning queer characters to a terrible fate before they can get their shot at love and happiness. If you need some examples, simply check out the hashtags #BuryYourGays and #DeadLesbianSyndrome on social media for more details.

But that doesn’t look to be the case at all with the raucous new high school sex comedy Bottoms.

According to Deadline, director Emma Seligman has reunited with actor Rachel Sennott for a brand new project after working together for her critically acclaimed 2020 directorial debut Shiva Baby. Written by the duo, the upcoming movie follows two unpopular queer girls in their senior year of high school who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders – and if that absolute romp of a logline doesn’t get you excited, the star-studded ensemble surely will.

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott have teamed up for upcoming movie Bottoms

Alongside Sennott, the new movie stars comedian Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Marshawn Lynch (Murderville) and supermodel-turned-actor Kaia Gerber (American Horror Story). Actors Ruby Cruz (Castle Rock), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella), Miles Fowler (Winning Time), Dagmara Dominczyk (Succession) and Punkie Johnson (Love Life) round out the cast.

The film will be produced by Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Alison Small through Brownstone Productions, and while a release date hasn’t yet been set, production is expected to begin this spring. Celebrating the announcement of Bottoms on Instagram, Sennott, who can next be seen in the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, as well as the upcoming indie flick Brooke & Sam, posted a photo of Deadline’s article alongside the caption “cast of my dreams”. With this stellar cast and hilarious synopsis, Bottoms quite honestly might be the movie of our dreams too. Stay tuned for more details.

