Barker said she’s also taking the time to come to terms with a mental health diagnosis – something she said she’ll talk more about “at another time”.

“I am relinquishing myself and forgiving myself and drawing a line in the sand,” she said. “I can’t carry on the way that I’ve been carrying on. I need to change. So, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

The actor took the opportunity to also thank Netflix, and Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for giving me an opportunity, for saving me”, in addition to her close friends and mentors.

The poignant caption to her post also reads: “Mental health week is every week for me. Off my chest. I feel like I’ve not been completely honest so this is for my followers. Time to be transparent. I’ve been struggling since Bridgerton, this is the truth. Thank you all for supporting me, your love holds me up. #mentalhealthawareness”