What to expect from the Brit Awards tonight (and how to tune in)
The Brit Awards are back with a stellar lineup of performers. We’ve got the rundown of everything you need to know about the show tonight.
Despite new red carpet rules, reduced attendance and Zoom acceptance speeches, the 2021 awards season has been no less entertaining than in previous years. With the Brit Awards up next in the lineup of glitzy events, there’s no doubt that tonight’s ceremony will be a memorable one.
Who’s performing at the Brit Awards?
In one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,000 people – half of whom are said to be key workers – will descend upon London’s O2 arena this evening to witness performances from acts including Coldplay, Rag’n’Bone Man and Olivia Rodrigo – whose debut track, Driver’s Licence, set social media ablaze.
Which Brit Awards nominations are making headlines?
As for who you can expect to walk away with the top awards, after last year’s dismal showing, British women are set to have a standout night if the nominations are anything to go by. Jessie Ware, Arlo Parks and Dua Lipa are each nominated for both Best Female Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year awards. With Parks gaining a third nomination in the Breakthrough Artist category.
How Taylor Swift is making history at the Brit Awards?
British songstresses aren’t the only ones tipped to have a winning night though. Along with being nominated for International Female Solo Artist, Taylor Swift has been named the first woman, and first non-British recipient of the Global Icon award.
What time are the Brit Awards taking place?
Scheduled performers are yet to give us any sneak peeks of what tracks we can expect to see them perform, but you can watch the magic live tonight from 8pm.
How can I watch the Brit Awards on TV?
You can watch comedian Jack Whitehall host the awards show live on ITV and ITV Hub.
Images: Getty / Jerod Harris/FilmMagic