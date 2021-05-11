Which Brit Awards nominations are making headlines?

As for who you can expect to walk away with the top awards, after last year’s dismal showing, British women are set to have a standout night if the nominations are anything to go by. Jessie Ware, Arlo Parks and Dua Lipa are each nominated for both Best Female Artist and Mastercard Album of the Year awards. With Parks gaining a third nomination in the Breakthrough Artist category.

How Taylor Swift is making history at the Brit Awards?

British songstresses aren’t the only ones tipped to have a winning night though. Along with being nominated for International Female Solo Artist, Taylor Swift has been named the first woman, and first non-British recipient of the Global Icon award.

What time are the Brit Awards taking place?

Scheduled performers are yet to give us any sneak peeks of what tracks we can expect to see them perform, but you can watch the magic live tonight from 8pm.

How can I watch the Brit Awards on TV?

You can watch comedian Jack Whitehall host the awards show live on ITV and ITV Hub.