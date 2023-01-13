They also argued that there were “fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases” in 2022 (the eligibility period for this year’s Awards ran from December 10 2021 to December 9 2022) and highlighted a study by the BPI (the body behind the Brit Awards) that is seeking to explore the barriers that “may inhibit more women becoming successful in music”.

“Last year’s introduction of new categories aimed at making the awards even more inclusive, recognising exceptional work rather than how artists identify,” the statement said. “It saw women artists thrive, winning 10 of the 15 awards on the night and Adele being crowned inaugural Artist of the Year.

“We are pleased to see Wet Leg leading the nominations with four nods and FLO winning the rising star, and artists such as Nova Twins also included in this year’s shortlists, and while it’s disappointing there are no [female] nominations in the artist of the year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

“These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change.”

The Brit Awards are set to take place on 11 February.