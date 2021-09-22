Netflix’s emotional Britney Vs. Spears documentary is coming to our screens very soon.
Following the viral popularity of Framing Britney Spears, it seems there is another new documentary about Britney Spears coming our way – courtesy of Netflix.
As of today, only an 18-second teaser trailer for the film has been revealed, in which Spears is heard leaving a message for an attorney back in 2009.
“Hi, my name is Britney Spears. I called you earlier,” the recording starts. “I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship…”
The singer has long been embroiled in a battle against her father, Jamie Spears, to end her 13-year conservatorship which she claimed had prevented her from managing her own finances, getting married and having children.
As per Variety, the documentary has been underway for more than a year, and will likely centre round Spears’ highly-unusual conservatorship, and will feature key figures in Spears’ orbit. It is unclear, though highly unlikely, if Spears herself will appear in the project, given how closely guarded she has been from media opportunities throughout the course of her conservatorship. Earlier this month, Spears’ father asked a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship.
Of his daughter, an attorney wrote in the request: “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”
Netflix has confirmed that the full trailer for the documentary, directed by Erin Lee Carr, will drop on 23 September. The film itself is expected to be released on 28 September, ahead of Spears’ next court date on 29 September.
Watch this space for more information.
Images: Getty