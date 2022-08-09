If there’s one thing that makes our TV-loving hearts leap, it’s when a network or streaming service announces that they’re renewing one of our favourite shows. Recently, we were overjoyed to learn that Netflix’s charming LGBTQ+ drama Heartstopper will be getting two more instalments, while Apple TV’s hilarious series Loot is also returning for a second run. At the same time, news of a cancellation can be absolutely gutting. Granted, some shows reach a natural conclusion and we have to say goodbye to characters that have been a part of our lives for a long time. And on other occasions, the writing is on the wall when a TV show doesn’t quite reach the ratings a studio expects.

Sometimes, though, a brilliant TV show is axed without warning or explanation, leaving us heartbroken that we won’t have the chance to see a story reach its conclusion or give characters a proper send-off. When a show offers representation that is rarely offered in mainstream media, it’s all the more upsetting, and you can be sure that fans will make their feelings known on the internet. With 2022 delivering a flurry of shock cancellations, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the TV shows that were taken from us too soon. While these fan-favourites series won’t be sticking around to see another season, they’ll live on in our hearts. And if you’re mourning the loss of one of your favourite shows, be sure to check out our guide to all the brilliant new TV shows in 2022 to soothe your pain, because you can bet there’s always something new to look forward to.

The Wilds

Hailed as one of Amazon Prime’s best shows, YA survival drama The Wilds follows a group of teenage girls who become castaways on a desert island after a plane crash, only to discover that they didn’t end up there by accident. Despite a loyal fanbase, the show was abruptly cancelled less than three months after the release of the second season, which saw the social experiment continue by introducing a group of boys to the island. That means we won’t get to find out what happens to the Dawn of Eve and Twilight of Adam subjects, although fans have since launched a campaign to save the show. The Wilds is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Gentleman Jack

Gentleman Jack season 2: Suranne Jones as Anne Listed and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker

This one really hurt. Sally Wainwright’s popular period drama Gentleman Jack tells the story of real-life Yorkshire landowner and queer icon Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) as she navigates life in Halifax in the 1830s. The BBC series won critical acclaim and a dedicated fan following, but last month, US co-producer HBO announced that it wouldn’t be moving ahead with a third season because the show was among the network’s lower-rated original series in the US. The announcement sparked outrage among fans, especially as Wainwright had confirmed that there was material for a follow-up season. All is not lost, however, because the BBC has confirmed that it’s “in discussions” with Wainwright about the show’s future. If they can find another partner to stream the show globally, we could see Lister stride back onto our screens.

Gentefied



A criminally underrated show, Netflix’s heartfelt Latino comedy-drama Gentefied follows the lives of three Mexican American cousins in Boyle Heights, LA, who must tackle gentrification, borders, babies and family separation, all while attempting to save their grandfather’s taco shop. At the beginning of the year, we learned that we’d be saying a premature goodbye to the Morales family when the show was cancelled two months after the release of the second season. Despite positive reviews and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, the show was never able to break into Netflix’s Top 10. “To imagine that this brown family went and Airbnb’d a beach house to go sit around a beautiful campfire and celebrate their Christmas… it’s so simple, but it made me cry to think that we don’t get to see ourselves in these contexts,” said executive producer America Ferrera. “Why shouldn’t we get to see ourselves in that way? And there are so many of those moments all throughout the season.” Gentefied is available to stream on Netflix

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Based on the bestselling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and starring Rose Leslie and Theo James, The Time Traveler’s Wife was one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year. So it took everyone by surprise when the HBO series was axed after just one season. While we won’t get to see the evolution of Clare and Henry’s epic love story (the first season only dramatised a third of the book), Niffenegger is currently working on a follow-up to the first novel, which was released in 2003. In any case, the show still has her seal of approval. “You can never exactly replicate a book,” she told Forbes back in May. “You can’t just breathe it onto the screen. But I feel like they really gave it their all. It’s edgy, it’s odd, but they’ve done their absolute utmost to make it great.” The Time Traveler’s Wife is available to stream on Sky and Now

The Baby-Sitters Club

Viewers were shocked when fan-favourite series The Baby-Sitters Club was cancelled by Netflix after two seasons earlier in March. Based on the beloved series of books by Ann M Martin, the reboot follows the adventures of seven close-knit friends as they start their own babysitting business in their hometown of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. It won popularity with both older millennials and a new generation of fans who adored the modern interpretation of the story, earning the series an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for both seasons. There is, however, a glimmer of hope for Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi and Mallory, as production company Walden Media has stated they will look for more opportunities to share The Baby-Sitters Club with new audiences. We’ll keep everything crossed. The Baby-Sitters Club is available to stream on Netflix