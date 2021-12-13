It’s official: We’re finally two episodes into the highly-anticipated reboot of And Just Like That and there are already so many things to take away from it all.

As we all collectively tap back into the lives of Carrie Bradshaw et al there’s a level of excitement (and sadness if you’ve seen both episodes already) surrounding the show as we follow the trials, tribulations and fabulous outfits that we fell in love with over 22 years ago.

While the new HBO Max series has its differences when compared to its predecessor, there are a few things that remain the same – and one of them is the rather interesting work ethic of Ms Bradshaw.