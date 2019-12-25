Entertainment

Christmas: this is how your favourite celebrities are celebrating the holidays on Instagram

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Beyonce

From Beyoncé’s karaoke party to Hilary Duff’s relatable family photograph, see how the biggest A-listers are celebrating the silly season. 

Start glazing the ham, crack open the bottle of champagne… It’s Christmas!

People around the world are currently celebrating the holiday season – and that includes your favourite celebrities. A-listers are hosting their own Christmas festivities and sharing a few snaps on social media for all their fans to see. 

Some of the celebrations have been star-studded and debaucherous, like Beyoncé’s star-studded karaoke party, while others – like Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s beachside barbecue – looked more lowkey.

You may also like

Adele’s Christmas photos are trending on Twitter, and for all the wrong reasons

What they all have in common is a sense of the convivial, generous Christmas spirit that makes 25 December so special. Here are the best Instagrams from A-list Christmas celebrations…

  • Beyoncé’s karaoke party

  • Hilary Duff’s relatable family photograph

  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s beachside barbecue

  • Gabrielle Union’s matching family Christmas pyjamas

  • The Beckham family's adorable portrait

  • Jennifer Aniston’s star-studded Friendsmas

  • Reese Witherspoon’s Christmas bling

  • Jennifer Lopez’s chic Christmas jumper

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s adorable family snap

  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s sweet gif

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

People

"Being single at Christmas is a great excuse to do what you want"

The up side of flying solo over the festive period

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

"Enough with the gimmicks: can we just leave Christmas food the f**k alone?"

From Branston mince pies to gold leaf cheddar, one writer has had enough of festive food play

Posted by
Sarah Lakos
Published
People

"Women do all the work at Christmas"

India Knight on festive domestic bliss

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Food

This restaurant's act of festive kindness has gone viral

“No one eats alone on Christmas Day”

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
Life

“Why Christmas doesn’t start until I’ve watched The Holiday”

Is this rom-com the ultimate comfort film for the festive season?

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published