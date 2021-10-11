The 1 moment that should never have happened in Adele’s Instagram Live

Adele is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the world’s most powerful musical talents. She’s a Grammy winner some 15 times over, not to mention the recipient of both an Oscar and a Golden Globe. Plus, she holds the record for the fastest-selling US album. Ever.

Essentially, when you think of Adele, you don’t necessarily think about Adele the person; she’s long since transcended that. Instead, you think of her many, many achievements. Of her characterful, emotional, and resonant singing voice. Of Chasing Pavements, or Hello, or Skyfall. You think of Someone Like You (and then cry, probably).