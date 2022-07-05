As well as indulging us with her favourite tracks, including Dreams by Gabrielle, who supported Adele at her recent BST Hyde Park gigs, and Bills, Bills, Bills by her not-so-secret heroes Destiny’s Child, Adele explored her struggles with anxiety and what it was like to find such sudden fame at a young age.

“It was really intense and at times it was really hard to enjoy because I couldn’t keep up with the pace,” she says of her sudden success after a friend uploaded a video of her singing to MySpace. “It definitely got to the point where sometimes I didn’t even know who I was. I didn’t know where I was and what day it was. It was intense, but it was incredible at the same time.”

The singer also opened up about the media storm over her weight loss. “I understand why the press are fascinated by [my weight loss] because I didn’t share my journey like everyone else does,” she told Laverne. “Some people felt very betrayed by me, saying ‘she’s given in to the pressure’, which didn’t really bother me because you ain’t holding my hand at night when I’m crying my heart out with anxiety.”