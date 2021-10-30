Despite releasing her first new single in six years and giving us all trench coat envy in the music video for Easy On Me earlier this month, it appears Adele wasn’t content with already supplying us with enough excitement to last a lifetime. Oh no.

The singer announced this week that she would be returning to home soil in July 2022 for two nights as part of the yearly Hyde Park BST music event. And, of course, everyone went wild at the news.

Pre-sale tickets became available earlier this week, but it was just this morning (30 October) that the true frenzy started as the tickets went on general sale to the public – and unsurprisingly sold out in a matter of minutes.