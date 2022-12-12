You need to hear Adele’s candid message about friendship amid heartbreak

Adele said that following her divorce from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki, her own friends were invaluable as she picked up the pieces.

“A relationship falling apart, whether you’re married or not, it’s really difficult and it’s really traumatic,” she told the audience on Saturday.

“Keep your friends close to you because they’re better than any man, better than any woman. Your friends are for life.”

The British-born singer’s words were a poignant reminder of the beauty of friendships and the importance of being there for one another at all times.

Romantic relationships come and go (and some will remain, of course), but being present in your friends’ lives for the many seasons you all go through is vital – after all, these friendships are arguably one of the most fulfilling relationships you’ll experience throughout your lifetime.