He “said he was ‘contracted by Sony to run it’ and didn’t know what it was for,” Gianni Borrelli tweeted. “No way this isn’t for Adele’s next album.”

And just to clarify there, Adele is signed to Sony, so Projector Man has dropped a pretty massive clanger there (accidentally on purpose? Who can say…).

We know an album has been on the way for a while, as Adele confessed during her SNL stint last October that it wasn’t finished yet. Since then, we haven’t heard a peep other than the occasional fan account spontaneously screaming “NEW ADELE IS COMING.” That’s some serious manifesting.

These billboards and projections, however, look to be the real deal. Either that or someone’s being really extra for their 30th birthday.

Maybe when all 30 have been found (surely there are 30?) there will be a big reveal. In the meantime, as we stare longingly out of rainy windows and wait for the album to drop, we can at least depend on each other to keep us entertained…